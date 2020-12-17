Black Twitter Is Ready To Get Their Superpowers On Dec. 21, Says Shaun King Will Miss Out On The Fun

Beautiful Black people, Dec. 21 is when we ascend… says one Twitter user. But when that day arrives, one person, in particular, won’t be joining us when we get our superpowers, according to Black Twitter.
The fun all started when Twitter user @lottidot replied to a thread about the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 5. In the most conspiratorial way possible, she claimed that the government was using the life-saving vaccine to change our genetic code somehow. Her tweet states:
“Yeah, but at the same time, this disease was created in China and was only supposed to attack us, then a guy altered it to make it attack everyone. Yeah it’s worldwide, but the [government] ain’t handling it as they should [because] their ultimate motive is a vaccine to alter our genetic code.”
Of course, someone entertained her thought process and asked how exactly the government would benefit from “altering our genetic code,” She claimed Uncle Sam wants to keep Black people from reaching their full potential as if they need a shot in the arm to do that.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
“As Black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else,” she tweeted. “We are more creative. On December 21, our real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who [you] are as a people. They wanna make us average.”
As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people 👩🏽🦯 they wanna make us average
— ßß (@lottidot) December 5, 2020
Once she dropped that tweet, the floodgates opened with Twitter users hilariously responding. One user, @poeticjustiZZ, wrote:
“The best part about being Black on December 21st is that I’m either going to be laughing hysterically with Black Twitter at all the jokes, or I’m going to have super powers. It’s a win-win in my book.”
The best part about being black on December 21st is that I’m either going to be laughing hysterically with black Twitter at all the jokes, or I’m going to have super powers. It’s a win-win in my book.
— Miles Morales (@poeticjustiZZ) December 15, 2020
While others joked about what superpowers they hope they get when the day arrives, Twitter began to clown “activist” Shaun King claiming he will be left out of the day for obvious reasons.
Shaun King on December 21st trying to get powers to fit in lol pic.twitter.com/CWqYPufibN
— T.Cat Ⓥ☥ (@TcatMPS) December 14, 2020
Twitter never lets us down.
We are looking forward to Dec. 21. The jokes will be glorious when nothing even happens. Until that day arrives, you can see all the hilarious tweets clowning Shaun King.
—
Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz
Black Twitter Is Ready To Get Their Superpowers On Dec. 21, Says Shaun King Will Miss Out On The Fun was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. LOL
Me hittin the button on the 20th so we can take bets on if Shaun King finna wake up with powers or not. #December21st pic.twitter.com/8kA86Ykfak— Trelly Trell (@OgBobbySeale) December 10, 2020
2. Accurate
Shaun King on December 21st pic.twitter.com/VQ5Hfyhhot— 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕢𝕦𝕚𝕤🇵🇷✊🏾 (@marquismcbreezy) December 15, 2020
3. Poor Ting
Shaun King when he doesn’t get any powers on the 21st pic.twitter.com/anNPEeJFtD— 𝐣𝐚𝐬𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞✨ (@adore__jas) December 9, 2020
4. Y’all are a mess.
The truth will be revealed come December 21st @shaunking ..— Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) December 16, 2020
5. Also very accurate.
shaun king on dec 21st pic.twitter.com/UXrq7pQTFY— ryan roman (@cryinroman) December 16, 2020
6. Hooowwwllinngg
shaun king waking up on the 21st with nothing pic.twitter.com/53QttrmLUY— 🪐 (@88WRLDS) December 13, 2020
7. Chillllll
Shaun King and Rachel Dolezal gon be real mad on December 21 pic.twitter.com/yWbgUBpb2q— Frantzisca🇭🇹 (@Frantifaine) December 15, 2020
8. Spits out drink
shaun king trying to use his powers on dec 21st pic.twitter.com/bcp31JBM1g— clemmie (@cIemmie) December 17, 2020
9. LOL
The news channels on dec. 21 pic.twitter.com/Vj5FRfsfIj— 💚earthy ironheart💚 (@chloeyasminee) December 13, 2020
10. Not Handyman LOL
Some of y’all mufuckas on Dec 21 pic.twitter.com/CfSFsKj58G— the name is Jaz (@DamnJazAgain) December 16, 2020
11. Bruh
12.
The old white woman on dec 21 when invisible me adds maggi to her chicken https://t.co/Ph651ClMmL— lmnop (@chuks1__) December 15, 2020
13.
If i can't fly on dec 21 i'm fighting all y'all— Tarek Ali (@itstarekali) December 15, 2020
14.
Black Twitter got me HYPED for the niggrigenesis occurring on December 21st. I hope I get one of the better superpowers.— Caleb “Openly Black” Dume (@pfunk1130) December 14, 2020