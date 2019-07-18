CLOSE
sex , Viral Video
#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating Daughter He Allegedly Caught Having Sex

Posted July 18, 2019

Father and daugther standing arms crossed outdoors

Source: Vladimir Vladimirov / Getty

To beat or not to beat your child? That is the question. But this latest situation poses another level of questioning, if you do beat your child, why post it on social media? And when does it become abuse?

A father is going viral after footage shows him beating what appears to be his preteen daughter after he allegedly caught her having sex in the house. He reportedly beats the young girl with a belt and questions, “Do you want to be a hoe?” (See video, here.)

The clip, which originally popped up on Twitter, also appears on V-103 Atlanta’s Instagram page. The post has nearly 40,000 views and over 4,000 comments, including celebrities who agree with the father’s harsh punishment.

Recently, Tia Mowry-Hardrict recently visited The Breakfast Club and denounced physical abuse.

“I grew up being spanked. It’s awesome and it’s great to an extent if that’s the way you want to parent, but I see it differently. If you’re spanking your kid, in my opinion, it’s because of you; it’s because of you and where you are in your head space,” she said. “You’re impatient, you just want to get this done and over with whereas I feel like if you don’t spank them, then it takes more time, you have to talk to them, you have to explain. But I feel like there is, in my opinion, a better outcome because you’re explaining and you’re saying why as opposed to just hitting them. But that’s just my opinion.”

Where does the line between discipline and abuse come in? And how does adding social media into the mix exacerbate the situation. Many Twitter users questioned if the people who agreed with the father’s method of discipline were abused themselves. They also noted, a conversation about sex could have prevented the situation in the first place. See what #BlackTwitter is saying about it.

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Viral Video Of Father Beating Daughter He Allegedly Caught Having Sex was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

