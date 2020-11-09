Blue Ivy Carter is not even 10-years-old yet, but she is already has a growing list of accomplishments that most adults wished they had.
Hair Love creator and writer Matthew A. Cherry dropped the bombshell announcement on Twitter today that Blue Ivy Carter will be narrating the audiobook of his Oscar-winning short film Hair Love. He shared a short snippet of young the mogul’s voice with no caption, and honestly, when you got Blue Ivy narrating your work, no caption is really needed.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
In the short clip, a vibrant Blue announcer “Dreamscape Presents Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter.”
https://t.co/MSZxGSkZJn pic.twitter.com/wQ8gWl30Oy
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 9, 2020
Jigga’s and Queen Bey’s firstborn being chosen to narrate the Hair Love audiobook makes all the sense in the world. It wasn’t too long ago that grown a** adults hopped on Al Gore’s internet and had the audacity to talk about Blue Ivy’s hair earning themselves a well-deserved dragging by the Bey Hive.
Blue Ivy’s dad once rapped about other rappers playing “Checkers with Chess-playing Hov” on his song “Dig A Hole,” so it’s no surprise his first daughter is doing the same when it comes to her haters her latest move.
As you can imagine, social media is all the way here for Blue Ivy being booked, busy, and blessed. You can read the reactions to her Narrating Hair Love in the gallery below.
—
Photo:Allen Berezovsky / Getty
Matthew A.Cherry Announces Blue Ivy Carter Is The Narrator of ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook, Twitter Salutes The Young Mogul was originally published on hiphopwired.com
1. WORD!
Blue Ivy at such a young age, faced so many attacks and comments about her hair from adults who should have known better.— Doreen thinks highly of herself (@DoreenGLM) November 9, 2020
Even television stations like BET joined in publicly on the mockery.
To have her narrate a story on “Hair Love” is just so fitting and perfect. ❤️ https://t.co/iPuSKhXakx
2. Amazing!
HOLD UP. You got BLUE IVY CARTER TO NARRATE YOUR AUDIO BOOK?!?— Gia Peppers (@GiaPeppers) November 9, 2020
MATTHEW. A. CHERRY.
YOU BOOKED THEEEE BLUE IVY?!? 😭😭😭😭😭 congrats!!!! https://t.co/iiiPMiTed7
3.
NARRATED BY BLUE IVY!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ApccFJeLYb— FF (@faithfrance24) November 9, 2020
4. Put her on all of the audiobooks going forward.
blue ivy’s voice is so soothing omg pic.twitter.com/yFPsQHGGb7— sarah🍓 (@MlLEYONCE) November 9, 2020
5.
Booking Beyoncé is one thing, but booking BLUE IVY CARTER!?!! TUH! https://t.co/4jzdw7guPW— Lori Hardly (@KameronToday) November 9, 2020
6.
Ever since Blue Ivy® became Beyoncé’s manager, everything she puts out are top notch. Revel? Life is but a dream? ST? Ivy Park? Lemonade? Beychella? The Gift? Black is King?? Even broke a world record ALL because of blue blue. Everybody say THANK YOU BLUE IVY 👆🏼🙏🏼😩💛 pic.twitter.com/97uD3ZwpHJ— ɢʟʏceʟᴮ𓃱 (@jujuonthatbey) November 9, 2020
7.
This is the gift that just keeps on giving!! Being able to hear Blue Ivy give voice to this masterful story is so awesome. They try to bury us, not knowing we are seeds of strength and beauty. LOVE! 🖤🖤🖤🖤 #Hairlove https://t.co/ldS5I7OrQ3— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 9, 2020
8.
Blue Ivy narrating this book is shade cuz you bitches was talking shit about her hair before she could read.... pic.twitter.com/eLEobIa3IM— Gayoncé thee Stallion (@KennyAlphaOmega) November 9, 2020
9.
10.
Blue Ivy Carter reading a book called “Hair Love” after being bullied online for her natural hair is really just touching my heart— 𝑑𝑎𝑒 🧚🏾♀️ (@bey_dae) November 9, 2020