CLOSE
blue ivy
HomePhotos

Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion

Posted January 1, 2020

At a mere 7-years-old, Blue Ivy Carter is having a better 2020 than all of us.

The second-grader rang in the new year with her long luxurious mane, posing next to her mama Beyonce and none other than rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

In an adorable black and white pic, In the black and white photos, the trio cuddled up and made a series of funny faces for the camera. The first one, Blue is looking over her shoulder, the second she’s grinning for the camera.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Blue couldn’t be any prettier. She’s the only one who can literally outshine her own mother. Take a look at all this #BlackGirlMagic.

Megan looks so damn happy!

To add more to the hype, on NYE Bey dropped a rare happy holiday video showing the twins Rumi and Sir and some solo pics of Blue.

Now, we know that poor Blue has had to face way too much scrutiny since she hit the public eye, especially with grown adults making fun of her looks and her hair, calling it all kinds of nappy and uncombed. But as Black Twitter pointed out again, Blue has a full crown and glory and is stuntin’ on all of y’all.

Take a look at how this NYE had folks shook:

Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
U.S. Rep & Civil Rights Legend John Lewis…

John Lewis, the longtime Civil rights icon and United States representative has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Lewis’…
12.30.19
NYPD Refuses To Fire Racist Cop Convicted Of…

Racist NYPD cop still employed after breaking into Black woman's home.
12.27.19
LeBron James Daughter Is SO Excited To Receive…

Zhuri illustrates why representation matters.
12.26.19
DaBaby Arrested & Released In Hometown Charlotte [Video]

It’s been an interesting week for rapper Dababy. First, his peen was allegedly leaked to the internet. Hours later porn…
12.26.19
Get It In Ohio: Postal Worker Caught Moving…

Cam’Ron just blessed the streets with more of that (former) fly drug dealer talk with Purple Haze 2 and he…
12.23.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…

A former Fort Worth police officer accused of fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson inside her home last October has been indicted for murder.…
12.23.19
Can’t Be Home For Christmas? Best Destinations For…

Get on your sleigh and be out.
12.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close