Brandon Quintin Adams, A Portrait Of A Quintessential 90s Actor [Photos]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

You’ll know his face if you see him. But, you might not know his name.

Brandon Quintin Adams is the quintessential 90s actor. He got his start in 1988 in Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker where he played Zeke in the “Smooth Criminal” segment and a young Michael Jackson in the “Badder” segment. He also appeared in several music videos and commercials.

But, he’s best known for his roles as Kenny DeNunez in The Sandlot and Jesse Hall in the first two Mighty Ducks movies. He also guest-starred on famed 90s sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Sister Sister and Moesha.

Check out photos of Brandon Quintin Adams over the years below.

See Also: What Happened To Brandon Quintin Adams?

See Also: What Movies Were Brandon Quintin Adams In?

See Also: Classic 90s TV Shows Brandon Quintin Adams Was In