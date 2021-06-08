Brandon Quintin Adams
Brandon Quintin Adams, A Portrait Of A Quintessential 90s Actor [Photos]

Posted 13 hours ago

Chiller Theater Expo - Day 2

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

You’ll know his face if you see him. But, you might not know his name.

Brandon Quintin Adams is the quintessential 90s actor. He got his start in 1988 in Michael Jackson’s Moonwalker where he played Zeke in the “Smooth Criminal” segment and a young Michael Jackson in the “Badder” segment. He also appeared in several music videos and commercials.

But, he’s best known for his roles as Kenny DeNunez in The Sandlot and Jesse Hall in the first two Mighty Ducks movies. He also guest-starred on famed 90s sitcoms like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Sister Sister and Moesha.

Check out photos of Brandon Quintin Adams over the years below.

1. Brandon Quintin Adams and his mother

2. Brandon Quintin Adams as a Young Michael Jackson in “Moonwalker”

3. Brandon Quintin Adams & Charlie Wilson

4. Brandon Quintin Adams as Kenny DeNunez in “The Sandlot”

5. Brandon Quinton Adams as Fool in “The People Under the Stairs”

6. Brandon Quinton Adams as Jesse Hall in “The Mighty Ducks”

7. Brandon Quintin Adams

8. Brandon Quintin Adams as Bryan on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Source:Getty

9. Brandon Quinton Adams at 600million.org Charity Event in Los Angeles in 2011

600million.org Charity Event Source:Getty

10. Brandon Quintin Adams at the Chiller Theater Expo in New Jersey in 2015

Chiller Theater Expo - Day 2 Source:Getty

11. Brandon Quinton Adams in 2020

