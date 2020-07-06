CLOSE
Bubba Wallace , President Donald Trump
HomePhotos

President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

Posted 13 hours ago

NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

President Twitter fingers AKA President Trump took time out from ignoring COVID-19 and scrutinizing the Black Lives Matter movement to tweet NASCAR only black driver Bubba Wallace demanding an apology.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Source: Radio One Baltimore / Radio One Digital

For what you might ask?  Trump thinks that Wallace owes America an apology because of the noose ‘hoax’ and the lowest NASCAR ratings ever.  He also criticized NASCAR for banning the confederate flag.


According to WBNS, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s tweet with the statement, “The president’s merely pointing out that we’ve got to let facts come out before we jump to judgment.”  But really Trump should check his facts before he Tweets.  According to Sporting News, NASCAR’s ratings are up 104% since the ban of the confederate flag.

And of course, Twitter called Trump out for being a hypocrite reading him left and right with reply tweets.

source

President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

1. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

2. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

3. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

4. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

5. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

6. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

7. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

8. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

9. President Trump Tweets Bubba Wallace Demanding Apology for “Hoax”, Twitter Reads Him

Latest
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…

Uber launches the "No Mask, No Ride" campaign to protect riders and drivers from coronavirus.
07.06.20
NBA Will Allow Players To Display Social Justice…

This latest move only further showcases how the NBA is more representative of the culture as players were quick to…
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Man Who Drove Into Black Lives Matter Protesters…

The driver who drove his car into a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Seattle, leaving two of them…
07.06.20
FedEx Asks That Washington NFL Team Be Renamed,…

As the world continues to voice the plight of Black people we are reminded that justice needs to be served…
07.06.20
The NBA Season Might Be A Wash Due…

One of America’s favorite pastimes might not have a run in 2020. Coronavirus is making the National Basketball League resuming…
07.06.20
WNBA’s Maya Moore Welcomes Home Man She Sacrificed…

Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore is known for being on the front lines to fight against social injustice, so when…
07.06.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
KKKaren-Antics: White Woman Calls Cops On Black Family…

This time, "Permit Karen" caught the wrong one as the couple that was minding their business are a pair of…
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.01.20
Close