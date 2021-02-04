CLOSE
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , Candace Owens
Twitter Is Dragging Candace Owens After She Tried To Come For NY Rep. AOC

Posted February 4, 2021

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

Candace Owens is at it again, this time the Karen disguised as a Black woman tried to come for AOC, and once again, it backfired in her face spectacularly.

The conservative pundit has earned herself a dragging on Twitter again. Owens, who one time sympathized with Adolph Hitler, now is getting dragged up and down timelines for pushing a baseless conspiracy theory about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

On Monday night(Feb.1), Cortez took to Instagram Live to share harrowing details about her experience during the saltine-fueled coup. AOC revealed she believed that she would die that day and how the ordeal reminded her of the time she was sexually assaulted. After a Capitol Police officer arrived in her office to secure it, Cortez and her legislative director, Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez, ended up sheltering in Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) office.

Cortez’s story was corroborated by her staff and other congress members, including Porter, but that didn’t stop Owens from still spreading false information. Without any proof whatsoever, Owens pushed the false narrative that AOC was lying about being at the Capitol when the riots broke out and likened her to Jussie Smollett with the hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett.

AOC quickly dismissed Owen’s claims in a tweet, calling it a “manipulative take on the right” while doubling-down on her story.

Owen’s attempt at owning the lib backfired royally on Twitter with K-Pop fans and others doing what they do best by taking over the hashtag to drown out conservatives trolling AOC.

While we hate to see Candace Owens trending during Black History Month, we always take absolute joy in seeing her getting roasted on Twitter.

You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty

Twitter Is Dragging Candace Owens After She Tried To Come For NY Rep. AOC  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

