Listen Live
Entertainment

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits

Published on September 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Today, August 29, 2025, marks what would have been Michael Jackson, the “King of Pop, “‘ 67th birthday.

With a career spanning decades, he has broken countless records, redefined pop music, and captivated worldwide audiences with his electrifying performances, unforgettable dance moves, and timeless songs.

While his life was tragically cut short in 2009, his influence lives on, celebrated by fans worldwide.

 

On this special day, we honor his legacy by revisiting 15 of his most iconic songs that not only topped charts but changed the game.

Celebrating the King of Pop: Michael Jackson’s Top 15 Hits  was originally published on majic945.com

1. Dirty Diana

2. Billie Jean

3. Thriller

4. Beat It

5. Smooth Criminal

6. Bad

7. Black or White

8. Man in the Mirror

9. The Way You Make Me Feel

10. Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough

11. Rock With You

12. Remember the Time

13. You Are Not Alone

14. Heal the World

15. Off the Wall

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Style & Fashion

Jeezy Partners With Eastside Golf For Exclusive Apparel Line

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close