CLOSE
Chet Haze , Tom Hanks
HomePhotos

Shabba Hanks aka Chet Haze Is Getting Clowned Following His Jamaican Patois Golden Globe Red Carpet Moment

Posted January 8, 2020

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

For those who didn’t know, Tom Hanks has a son, he’s a rapper and apparently, he loves Jamaican culture so much he felt the need to Patois on display, while on the Golden Globes red carpet.

It’s no secret Tom Hanks is welcomed to he cookout thanks to our love for his movies, his knowledge, and appreciation of Black culture, of course, his Whist (a variation of Spades) skills. His son, however, not so much and that is pretty much his own doing. Chet who has a very checkered past when it comes to being a culture vulture has already been called out for using the N-word which he blamed on his cocaine addiction.

He pretty much fell off the radar but resurfaced with his awkward Jamaican Patois moment preceding his father being honored with Celil B. Deville Award which had Twitter pretty much scratching their heads.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The video garnered plenty of reactions with Twitter users calling him out or straight clowning him and with even some of his old college classmates sharing interesting stories during their time at Northwestern University. Haze isn’t letting the dragging bother him and seemingly poked fun at the news reporting on it. He even posted more videos shamelessly speaking in Patois again, with one of the IG posts hinting at a new dancehall-inspired song.

When you click on the SoundCloud link though, there is a completely different song currently living there and it doesn’t sound like a dancehall track at all.

He has since apologized and in another IG post stressed his appreciation for Jamaican culture.

Welp, he is still getting clowned regardless, you can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Shabba Hanks aka Chet Haze Is Getting Clowned Following His Jamaican Patois Golden Globe Red Carpet Moment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
8 Months Pregnant Woman Kills Home Invaders With…

Rambo ain’t got S#!T on this Florida lady! Jeremy King awoke to the sound and sight of two masked men breaking into…
01.09.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several…
01.07.20
Off-Duty NYPD Cop Who Broke Into Black Woman’s…

Michael Reynolds, a 26-year-old off-duty New York Police Department cop who was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee, last year after breaking into…
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…

An elementary school in Washington,  D.C issued an apology after giving black students an assignment stating that they had to…
01.07.20
Colin Kaepernick Calls U.S. Drone Strike On Iranian…

Colin Kaepernick is speaking out about the U.S. drone strike that killed Iran general Qasem Soleimani. The former NFL star…
01.06.20
Police Use Doorbell Camera To Catch A Killer

While doorbell cameras have become the latest way that big brother has been able to monitor unsuspecting customers in their…
01.06.20
Details Emerge In Tavis Smiley’s PBS Sexual Misconduct…

Tavis Smiley has been dogged by accusations of sexual misconduct, leading to his ouster from his talk show post at…
01.06.20
Man Filmed Trying To Kidnap Girl On Subway…

Over the weekend a video uploaded to social media shocked viewers across the internet as they witnessed a full-grown man…
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…

If you are anything like me, you spent most of the fourth quarter of 2019 setting 2020 goals and thinking…
01.03.20
I Asked 5 Black Men Why They Don’t…

I began writing this piece with the intention to understand why some Black men purposely choose not to date Black…
12.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close