Chris Brown has grown up in the public eye since the start of his career at a young age and today he turns 31 years old. He celebrated with his daughter Royalty and a cake with family portraits.

To honor the quarantined style birthday, the singer dropped a collab mixtape with rapper Young Thug. From his Michael Jackson impersonations to watching him act on the big screens, CB has had a long career to celebrate over the years!

#HappyBirthdayBreezy! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com