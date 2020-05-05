CLOSE
Chris Brown
HomePhotos

#HappyBirthdayBreezy! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]

Posted 13 hours ago

Chris Brown has grown up in the public eye since the start of his career at a young age and today he turns 31 years old. He celebrated with his daughter Royalty and a cake with family portraits.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

 

To honor the quarantined style birthday, the singer dropped a collab mixtape with rapper Young Thug.  From his Michael Jackson impersonations to watching him act on the big screens, CB has had a long career to celebrate over the years!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

#HappyBirthdayBreezy! Chris Brown Then And Now [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

2.

3.

View this post on Instagram

NATIVE MOMMA’s BOY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Born READY

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Happy 4th ❤️

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Smile

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

@leilaandstitch vans 🔥

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

Latest
Man Spotted Wearing KKK Hood In Public After…

When the man was confronted at the store, he refused to take the hood off until he paid for his…
05.05.20
Respect The Jux: NFL’s Damien Williams Robbed At…

Anyone can get got, even during a pandemic. Kansas City Chief's running back Damien Williams was robbed at an Airbnb…
05.05.20
Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests…

A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the…
04.30.20
White Men Murdered Man For Jogging While Black,…

Ahmaud Arbery went for a jog in the town of Brunswick back in February when two white men followed him…
04.29.20
College Hoops Star Teshaun Hightower Arrested For Murder…

Just a week after declaring for the NBA Draft, Tulane University basketball stat Teshaun Hightower has been arrested for the…
04.29.20
Fed Up Chicago Residents Throw A House Party…

While some of us have been complying with these orders, some folks on the west side of Chicago, IL threw…
04.28.20
Analysts Estimate Most Retail Store Chains Will Not…

The way the world purchases products is going to change more than most thought it would. Experts say a lot…
04.23.20
Police Officer Fatally Shoot A Man Armed With…

A police officer shot and killed 33-year-old Steven Taylor from San Leandro who was reported to be swinging a baseball…
04.21.20
Man Gets Millions in Stimulus Money By Mistake

While many are still waiting for their stimulus check due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one man in Columbus went to the…
04.17.20
Universities May Be Considering Online Classes Until 2021

The pandemic is slowly taking away life as we knew it and universities are considering stepping into a new normal.
04.17.20
Close