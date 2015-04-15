baby future , children , Ciara
Ciara & Baby Future’s Most Adorable Moments

Posted April 15, 2015

1. Juicy Man On Set At Work Today! Too Much Fun. Filming On The Famous Street Where They Shot Seinfeld.. #ICanDoThat

2. Ready 4 A Walk In The Park..#NoFilter:)

3. Then…Push It Real Good!..:) #NYC

4. How Sweet. Fun Times With Uncle Ricky @riccardotisci17 In Madrid. #Family

5. Long Fun Day Til The Sun Came Down. #Madrid.

6. Watching Rio On The Way 2 Paris.

7. Me and My Lil Man Hittin The Streets Of Paris. He Was Ready:) #BabyPassportGang

8. I Dreamed Of Moments Like This. Still Feels Like I’m Dreaming Now That They’re Here. I Cherish Every Second. Every Minute. Everyday I Spend With You. #MyAngelBaby ❤️

9. Up In The Air Having In Flight Fun With #MyBabySoldier. THIS Smile Is Contagious. Lef Lef Righ Lef!!📢

10. This Year I wanted To Have A Super Chill Birthday. Me and My Bestie @lala Took Our Sons To The Central Park Zoo. It Was So Much Fun. #Sometimesthesimplestthingsarethebestfun #PerfectBirthday

11. #TheArtOfLove.

12. This Is Who I Spent My Day Off With…. It Was All About Him. #ThePerfectDay❤️ Photo Cred Auntie @valgabond

13. Some 1 Sure Is Comfortable! He Dun Kicked Me Out Of My Seat:)Off To Europe To Do A Little Work Mtgs, Etc.. Then Back 2 Finish The Lp..#MammasOnAMission 💪🚄✈️

14. Part 2… #BabyFutureGivesDrivingLessonsFor Safety: Note This Car Was Not Moving and Will NEVER Be Moving With Him In My Lap.

15. Hands Up! We Did It! Yay! #FirstGroceryTrip #TeamWork 😝 #Time2Cook #ThanksgivingTime #TheOtherCartWithTheGoodStuffIsNotInThePicture ☺️ #ThisWasFun

16. Bye Bye ATL. Mammas Got Work 2 Do! ✌️😘 #BigChucksLilChucks

17. Happy Sunday’s 😝

18. Take 3!:) I LOVE YOU!! Everyone Have An Awesome Day Filled With LOVE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #HappyHolidays

19. Christmas Song. By Me and Baby F. 😝🎄

20. My Babies 1st Swimming Classes! #ThisMakesMeSoProud #TheseAreTheMomentsILiveFor#GoBabyFuture❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

21. Part 2. #BabyFutureSwimmingClasses#ProudMamma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

22. #USie.

23. “Mommy, Who Are These Guys?” He Was So Curious ☺️

24. Oh #HappyDays 😝

25. Late Night Scream Contest 😝

26. Too cute.

27. My ❤️. The Perfect Valentines Date

28. Happy 9 Months Juicy Man! ❤️

29. How About This Selfie😊. Unreal! #Australia

30. Me And My Angel Baby. His First Photo Shoot….I Thank God For You My Little One. Life Has Never Been The Same Since You Arrived. #IGotYou#TBT

