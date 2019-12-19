CLOSE
cicely tyson
Happy Birthday, Ms. Cicely Tyson! Here Are 15 Times She Gave Us Amazing Red Carpet Looks

Posted 11 hours ago

Cicely Tyson

Source: Jack Mitchell / Getty

Living legend, fashion icon, resident grandmother, and actress Cicely Tyson turns 95 today. Before I finish this post, I’m sending a prayer to the ancestors to continue protecting this Queen. I’m almost positive if you look up “Black Excellence” in the dictionary, you will see Ms. Cicely as the default photo.

At 95-years young, Ms. Cicely continues to show us young folks how its done on the red carpet. You can tell fashion pumps through her blood. There is no pattern too bold, no color too bright, and no fabric too obscure for her to wear. Most of the time, she’s dressed by her designer friend B. Michael. After years of working together, he knows exactly what she likes and executes each look perfectly.

Ms. Cicely is black royalty. She is the Betty White of the black community. In honor of her 95th birthday, we’re looking at 15 times she gave amazing red carpet looks.

 

1. MS. CICELY TYSON AT ALVIN AILEY’S OPENING NIGHT GALA, 2017

MS. CICELY TYSON AT ALVIN AILEY'S OPENING NIGHT GALA, 2017 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson showed off her funky style at Alvin Ailey’s 2017 opening night Gala. She wore a color blocked fringe jacket, black slacks and sneakers.

2. MS. CICELY TYSON AT “THE HUMANITY OF CONNECTION” NY SCREENING, 2018

MS. CICELY TYSON AT "THE HUMANITY OF CONNECTION" NY SCREENING, 2018 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson attended “The Humanity of Connection” New York screening in a wine red and orange ensemble.

3. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL, 2018

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson looked chic in a white fringed jacket and silver slacks at the 2018 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala 50th Anniversary World Premiere Restoration of ‘The Producers’.

4. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM HONORS SCREEN LEGEND CICELY TYSON HAND AND FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 2018

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE TCM HONORS SCREEN LEGEND CICELY TYSON HAND AND FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 2018 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson was honored at the TCM hand and footprint ceremony clad in a beautiful, white, printed pants set.

5. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE OPENING NIGHT OF “SPAMALOT” NYC, 2005

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE OPENING NIGHT OF "SPAMALOT" NYC, 2005 Source:Getty

How fly do Whoopi Goldberg and Ms. Cicely Tyson look at the opening night of “Spamalot”?

6. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE HELP USA HEROS AWARDS GALA, 2018

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE HELP USA HEROS AWARDS GALA, 2018 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson attended the HELP USA Heroes Awards Gala in a timeless, grey skirt suit.

7. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2018

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson went to the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in a black floral cocktail dress with a purple, metallic jacket.

8. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES’ 10TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS, 2018

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES' 10TH ANNUAL GOVERNORS AWARDS, 2018 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson looked gorgeous at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards in a long, metallic gown.

9. MS. CICELY TYSON AT COMMON’S 5TH ANNUAL TOAST TO THE ARTS EVENT, 2019

MS. CICELY TYSON AT COMMON'S 5TH ANNUAL TOAST TO THE ARTS EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson attended Common’s 5th Annual Toast to the Arts event in a beautiful red dress, partnered with leather gloves.

10. CICELY TYSON AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019

CICELY TYSON AT THE 91ST ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Give them looks, Ms. Cicely! The actress attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards in a black feathered gown.

11. MS. CICELY TYSON AT YAGP’S 20TH ANNIVERSARY GALA, 2019

MS. CICELY TYSON AT YAGP'S 20TH ANNIVERSARY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Cicely Tyson attendED YAGP’s 20th Anniversary Gala ‘Stars Of Today Meets The Stars Of Tomorrow’ clad in a white, feathered gown.

12. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE’S 47TH LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD GALA, 2019

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE AMERICAN FILM INSTITUTE'S 47TH LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson attended the American Film Institute’s 47th Life Achievement Award Gala in a blue blouse with a long train, partnered with a white skirt.

13. US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SHAFT

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SHAFT Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson showed up in color at the premiere of “Shaft” wearing a green dress, purple coat, and a pink printed scarf.

14. MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2019

MS. CICELY TYSON AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson wore a beautiful black, floral gown to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

15. MS. CICELY TYSON AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019

MS. CICELY TYSON AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019 Source:Getty

Ms. Cicely Tyson reminded us why she reigns supreme at Tyler Perry Studios’ Grand Opening Gala. She wore a black and red dress with feathered sleeves.

