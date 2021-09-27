Soul Train
Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch]

Happy Birthday Don Cornelius

Source: Radio One / J. Bachelor

Legendary TV personality Don Cornelius was born on this day in 1936. Cornelius changed the face of black entertainment as creator and host of Soul Train, which celebrated black music and dance like nothing else before.

The iconic television program was hailed for tapping into the culture of black fashion, style, slang – and of course – music. Throughout its run, the show served as a platform for emerging and established artists alike: Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight are but a few of the many legendary acts to grace its stage.

As we honor the life and legacy of Don Cornelius, you are invited to join us as we take a look back at a few memorable performances from Soul Train, a program that highlighted black excellence in music.

1. The Chi-Lities “Oh Girl”

2. The Jackson 5 Medley

3. The Stylistics “You Make Me Feel Brand New”

4. Curtis Mayfield “Superfly”

5. Barry White “Cant Get Enough of Your Love”

6. LaBelle “Lady Marmalade”

7. Gladys Knight and the Pips “Neither One of Us”

8. Stevie Wonder “Superstition”

9. The Temptations “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me”

10. The Persuaders “Thin Line between Love & Hate”

11. Gladys Knight “I Heard it Through the Grapevine”

12. The Delfonics “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind”

13. The Chi Lites “Have You Seen Her”

14. Al Green “Distant Lover”

15. Kool & The Gang “Jungle Boogie”

