DJ D-Nice
DJ D-Nice Had The World Rocking With #ClubQuarantine On Instagram Live #SafeAtHome

Posted March 22, 2020

Def Jam Christmas Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

We’ve known this for years, but now the world knows DJ D-Nice is a national treasure. On Saturday (March 22), the Bronx Hip-Hop legend got on his Instagram Live for a live mix of music that hit over 100,000 participants that included the likes of Michelle Obama, Mike Tyson, Rihanna, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Janet Jackson, Will Smith and many, many more, including Mark Zuckerberg.

D-Nice’s mixes had been growing in popularity since he started his “Homeschool” sessions earlier in the week as a way to keep people’s spirits up in lieu of being locked down thanks to the Coronavirus pandemic. At 5pm ET, he’s kick off a set that delved deep into Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Rock and more.

The “My Name Is D-Nice” rapper commented on its growth before yesterday’s (for now) pinnacle.

“I never would’ve thought that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home,” said D-Nice in a message he posted on his Facebook on Saturday afternoon. “Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.”

The spirits were certainly rocking yesterday, with #ClubQuarantine trending thanks to D-Nice’s skill on the mix. Giving all the celebs that tuned in shout outs, a particularly dope moment was when the Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama entered the virtual party.

You knew D-Nice was geeked because he wasn’t even sure what record to play next (eventually it was DJ Khaled’s “Shining” ft. Beyonce).

Even Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders checked in—it was probably their social media people, but whatever.

https://twitter.com/goldietaylor/status/1241547593395691520

But did we mention Oprah was there, too?

The peak was the room hitting over 100,000 people watching, and it was nothing short of an epic moment.

Anyone can hit start on a playlist but the energy and back and forth D-Nice provided is what kept so many engaged, and for hours. While the celeb check-ins were cool, it was the fans and camaraderie that made the moment so special.

Peep just some of the reactions to D-Nice bringing much-needed light during these dark times below. Give that man his flowers, right now. But, you can start by paying your tithes—his CashApp is $BRANDNICE.

