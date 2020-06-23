CLOSE
Darius McCrary , james brown
Struggle Train: Eddie Winslow aka Darius McCrary’s Portrayal As James Brown Is Getting Him Cooked On Twitter

Posted June 23, 2020

The Television Academy And SAG-AFTRA Present Dynamic And Diverse: A 66th Emmy Awards Celebration Of Diversity

Source: Unique Nicole / Getty

Darius McCrary, aka Eddie Winslow from Family Matters, definitely should stay off social media today.

The actor famous for his role on the classic TGIF ABC family sitcom is getting flamed on Twitter. Eddie Winslow is currently trending right now because one people clearly don’t know the man’s name and the BET show, American Soul shared a photo announcing he will be portraying the late Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Let’s just say McCray’s James Brown look is an absolute pure struggle.

Twitter users wasted no time clowning McCrary’s portrayal of James Brown ahead of his appearance in the show that is based on the true story of Don Cornelius and his hit dance show Soul Train. One Twitter user hilariously asked if Winslow is playing Viola Davis or James Brown?

This is definitely not the response BET was looking for when the show’s official Twitter account decided to let the photo go. But who knows this may also work in their favor and will lure in even more eyes eager to see McCrary portray Brown because the “I Feel Good” singer was such a polarizing figure.

We all need a good laugh, especially during these times. Thank you, American Soul, for providing the humor even if it was unintentional. They say there is no such thing as bad press, so we will see if this is actually the case when American Soul airs 10/9c on Wednesday. Until then, Eddie caught plenty of jokes, and you can see them all in the gallery below.

Photo: Unique Nicole / Getty

Struggle Train: Eddie Winslow aka Darius McCrary’s Portrayal As James Brown Is Getting Him Cooked On Twitter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close