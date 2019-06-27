CLOSE
Carmelo Anthony , LaLa
La La Posts Photo Of A Knife In The Heart, Melo Says What Had Happened Was

Posted June 27, 2019

3rd Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Charity Event Hosted By La La Anthony

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Carmelo Anthony is going through it. Despite insisting he is a victim of the jig—as in a lack of context—his wife La La posted a photo of a knife in a heart on Instagram.

La La quickly deleted said post, but this is the Internets after all.

By now you’ve heard about Melo being posted up in a yacht with a woman in a bikini. According to Melo, the idea of him being caught cheating is a farce, as he explained he was on a business retreat and the woman was actually on the boat with her husband.

But social media cares not about such details.

Needless to say, it has Melo vexed.

“I’m going to address this one time and one time only, and I’m really only addressing it for my family,” said the currently unemployed NBA star to TMZ. “Keep my family out this, man. I’m over here trying to do my business retreat, I’m over here trying to have a good time, I’m on a boat with some friends. Them people are married man, they don’t got anything to do with anything. Y’all exposing somebody’s wife, y’all exposing somebody’s kids, all of that. Come on. Leave that alone, man, that ain’t cool! Now I got to deal with that. I got to deal with that with my son, I got to deal with that with my wife. That ain’t cool, man. That’s not cool at all. Let them people live. All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh-t is not cool at all. It’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family. They married, let them people be them people. Them people some real discreet people. Y’all put them people out there like that, they don’t be in the world like that, they do their own thing. Y’all doing too much, man, and the only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now, and y’all got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this but I had to address this. Can’t let this one slide because this sh-t ain’t cool no more. Peace.”

Peep more from the peanut gallery below.

Is Melo catching a raw or is his story suspect. Tell us what you think in the comments.

 

La La Posts Photo Of A Knife In The Heart, Melo Says What Had Happened Was was originally published on hiphopwired.com

