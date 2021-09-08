diddy , Joie Chavis
Diddy Caught Kissing Bow Wow & Future’s Baby Mama Joie Chavis, Twitter Calls Him Hip-Hop’s Sugar Daddy

Posted 23 hours ago

Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas

Move over Drake. Diddy is actually the real certified lover boy.

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, has certainly been spreading the L O V E this summer. Diddy has been in Italy handling daddy duties watching his daughters hit the runway during the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. Once that was done, it was time to play, and he was not playing alone.

The Hip-Hop mogul who has also been linked to the City Girl member Yung Miami was spotting cuddling, kissing, and getting real handy with Bow Wow and Future’s baby mama Joie Chavis on his yacht while in Capri in exclusive photos obtained by the social media gossip blog The Shade Room.

Following the report, Joie Chavis seems to be taking all of it in stride, sharing another video of herself in a pool showing off her assets. It’s your guess as to who is doing the filming.

As expected, social media reacted to the news. One Twitter user did us a favor by connecting all of the dots by breaking down Chavis connects all of the rappers involved in this situation.

“So Lori Harvey used to date Future and Bu Thiam, who are also Joie Chavis’ exes. Joie has a baby with Future, who also has a baby with Ciara, and Joie also has a baby with Bow Wow, who used to date Ciara. And now Joie is with Diddy, who used to date Lori Harvey. It’s a lot y’all.”

No kidding.

Bow Wow has credited Diddy for helping him learn how to be a family man. We wondered what he is thinking now since the release of these photos.

Boy, Diddy is one messy individual.

You can peep more reactions to Diddy and Joie Chavis getting cozy in Capri in the gallery below.

1.

Bruh.

2.

He’s collecting them like Infinity Stones. 

3.

Well, he definitely has the funds. 

4.

Pretty much.

5.

LOL

6.

7.

Yikes.

8.

9.

10.

