DJ D-Nice , Halle Berry
#BerryNice: Sparks Fly As Halle Berry Convinces DJ D Nice To Keep The Party Going

Posted March 26, 2020

Today - Season 68

Source: NBC / Getty

There seems to be a budding romance at Club Quarantine? Well, when Ms. Halle Berry convinced DJ D-Nice to keep the club open after-hours things certainly heated up.

The party turned to Quiet Storm feel… D-Nice asked Halle to meet him on the dance floor and the rest is history…

P.S. We know he’s single because he said “it’s hard being single I’m just looking for someone to dance with.” but not anymore… as he later said “I’m courting you, Halle” 💜

See some of the IG Live highlights below.

Close