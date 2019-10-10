CLOSE
Dominique Jackson , FX , Pose
Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique Jackson Shut Down The Red Carpet

Posted October 10, 2019

Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Pose’s Dominique Jackson is living her best life!

Not only will she be back for the third season of Pose, as Mother of The Year Elektra Wintour, but she also has been cast for the STARZ drama, American Gods.

According to The Wrap, Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of the infamous Mr. World (Crispin Glover), in fantasy drama television series.

On Wednesday (October 9), the transgender actress expressed how “grateful” she is for this opportunity.

So to celebrate Ms. Jackson’s recent win, we want to showcase all the times she stunted and showed out on the red carpet.

Work…Live…Pose!

1. Vanity Fair And FX’s Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party

Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party Source:Getty

2. 71st Emmy Awards

71st Emmy Awards Source:Getty

3. POSE Season 2 Finale Viewing and Mini-Ball

POSE Season 2 Finale Viewing and Mini-Ball Source:Getty

4. FX Network’s “Pose” Season 2 Premiere – Red Carpet

FX Network's "Pose" Season 2 Premiere - Red Carpet Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 05: (L-R) Sandra Bernhard, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, and Angelica Ross attends the FX Network's "Pose" Season 2 Premiere on June 05, 2019 in New York City.

5. The 2019 Met Gala

The 2019 Met Gala Source:Getty

6. 2019 Critics Choice Red Carpet

2019 Critics Choice Red Carpet Source:Getty

7. 28th Annual GLAAD Awards

28th Annual GLAAD Awards Source:Getty

8. FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party

FOX Summer TCA 2018 All-Star Party Source:Getty

9. “Pose” New York 2018 Premiere

"Pose" New York 2018 Premiere Source:Getty

10. 2018 Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE Upfront

2018 Entertainment Weekly & PEOPLE Upfront Source:Getty

11. FX The Americans Season 6 Premiere

FX The Americans Season 6 Premiere Source:Getty

12. 2016 “Strut” New York Premeire

2016 "Strut" New York Premeire Source:Getty
