Donald Trump , Impeachment
Here’s What Black Twitter Will Be Wearing, Drinking & Doing At The #ImpeachmentParty

Posted September 24, 2019

Donald Trump Visits Turnberry Golf Club

Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

Oh man…what a day!

After months of refusing to take the necessary actions to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump, on Tuesday (September 24), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that she’s finally all in, calling Trump’s behavior a “betrayal.”

“Our republic endures because of the wisdom of our Constitution enshrined in three co-equal branches that act as checks and balances,” Pelosi in the Capitol with an American flag behind her.

“The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

See, Miss Nancy finally had enough then she along with the rest of the country learned last week that Trump called on Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, as a means to get leverage for the 2020 presidential election. Remember: It’s illegal and unconstitutional to ask a foreign entity to help you influence and potentially steal a U.S. presidential election.

 


Even worse: This request looked like quid pro quo as Trump put on hold millions in military aid to Ukraine several days before he called the country’s leader to ask for this favor. Yet, as The Hill reported, while Trump admitted he did it, he still denies any wrongdoings, claiming that “the aid to Ukraine, which was eventually delivered, was withheld because other countries had not offered help to Kiev.”

 


Of course, the Twitter response was swift and hilarious with Hair Love director  Matthew Cherry posting this Tweet about how he plans to “pull up” to the #ImpeachmentParty:

A few hours later, Emmy-winner and Oscar nominee Ava DuVernay asked folks what they would be wearing to this highly anticipated shin-dig:

From there, the hashtag exploded on Barack Obama’s Internet with Black folks celebrating the news by showing out with their imaginary outfits and martinis, along with posting up gifs of what they will doing at the #ImpeachmentParty once they get there.

Take a look:

Here’s What Black Twitter Will Be Wearing, Drinking & Doing At The #ImpeachmentParty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

