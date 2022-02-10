Donald Trump
HomePhotos

Donald Trump Denies Clogging Up White House Toilets With Documents, Twitter & Hillary Clinton Reacts

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Donald Trump Reportedly Clogged White House Toilets Flushing Documents

Source: Richard Baker / Getty

Donald Trump and toilet in the same sentence make all the sense in the world.

Hillary Clinton must be somewhere laughing her a** off following reports that disgraced former President Donald Trump clogged White House toilets trying to dispose of documents, a claim he denies, of course. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman dropped explosive claims of Trump’s alleged document dump (pun intended), including “damaging government documents” in her new investigative book, Confidence Man.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Staff believ(ed) Trump had flushed material he’d ripped into pieces,” Haberman wrote in a tweet. The paper towel-throwing clown shut down the reports calling them “categorically untrue.”

“Another fake story, that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet, is categorically untrue and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” Trump said, as expected.

According to reports, Trump, who loved to speak about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her purging of her “salacious emails” during his rallies, regularly tore up government documents. If that is the case, that is a direct violation of the Presidential Records Act, which states explicitly that all records be kept for the historical record. Clinton chimed in on the matter on Twitter in a quote rt pointing to how noticeably quiet Republicans are Trump ripping government documents.

It is also being reported that Trump took several boxes of presidential records, which may have included confidential records, including his Kim Jong Un “love letters,” while packing up his things to leave the White House. The National Archives has asked the Justice Department to look into whether or not Trump broke any laws.

Trump denied any wrongdoing in the matter, claiming, “The papers were given easily and without conflict and on a very friendly basis,” in a statement.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Trump’s fascination with low-flow toilets and complaining about having to flush 10-15 times is well known, and this story could explain why it exists, maybe because he has a penchant for flushing evidence.

As expected, there are plenty of reactions to Trump flushing more than just turds down the White House toilets. You can peep them in the gallery below.

Photo: Richard Baker / Getty

Donald Trump Denies Clogging Up White House Toilets With Documents, Twitter & Hillary Clinton Reacts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. The jokes write themselves sometimes.

2. LOL

3. Yup

4.

5. Nope

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Black History Month 2020 HEADER

Today In Black History, February 10th

The month of February is a month of celebrating African American history culture and our heritage. So we continue to…
01.01.70

Judge Upholds Expulsion And Suspensions Of High School…

One ninth-grade student was expelled and three more were suspended from Park Hill South High School in Riverside, Missouri, after…
01.01.70

The Biden Administration Is Not Giving Black People…

The Harm Reduction Program Grant supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs, and other harm reduction services.
01.01.70

Family Of Philly Man Serving Time For Shoplifting…

What started out for one Philly man as a short prison bid on a shoplifting charge turned into him being…
04.25.49

No Shot At Joining The Army Without A…

The U.S. Army has joined the rest of the  U.S. military in beginning the process of giving its anti-vaxxer personnel…
07.26.49

6 Minors Identified By FBI As Suspects In…

It appears that authorities may have a lead on those responsible for bomb threats at many HBCUs across the nation…
08.01.48

CNN President, Jeff Zucker, Resigns After Failing to…

Jeff Zucker resigned as the president of CNN, effective immediately, after failing to disclose a “consensual relationship” with a fellow CNN…
01.01.70

A New Era: Washington Reveals New Team Name…

After 87 years with the team’s original name and 2 years as “The Washington Football Team”, DC football is now…
01.30.48

Former NFL Head Coach Brian Flores Suing NFL…

Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores has filed a lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, the New York…
11.12.47

A Massive Book Ban Is Happening Across The…

There is a massive book ban in public libraries across the US. The conversation regarding critical race theory began in…
01.01.70
Close