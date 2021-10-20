CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Ciara, Kerry Washington, Halle Berry Slay At ELLE’S 2021 Women In Hollywood Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Kerry Washington Source:Getty Kerry Washington stunned in a Ralph & Russo dress during the event.

2. Jurnee Smollett Source:Getty Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollet opted for a sheer Black Versace dress that featured a flowing train. Smollett’s tone legs set the look off too!

3. Jennifer Hudson Source:Getty Jennifer Hudson was one of this year’s honorees at the event. The songstress came dressed to the nines in an all-white Ralph Lauren and Pomellato suit.

4. MJ Rodriguez Source:Getty Pose actress MJ Rodriguez looked flawless in a green sequin dress.

5. Ciara Source:Getty Cici looked to die for in an all-white Mônot dress paired with white heels and a curly up-do.

6. Nicole Ari Parker Source:Getty And Just Like That actress Nicole Ari Parker looked gorgeous in a yellow fitted pencil dress.

7. Moses Ingram Source:Getty Moses Ingram shut down the red carpet in an all-white satin Christopher Kane ensemble.

8. Lena Waithe Source:Getty “The Chi”s Lena Waithe looked rather dapper in a dark blue Waraire suit paired with gold and black loafers.

9. ELLE’s 27th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Source:Getty Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, and Kerry Washington linked up for a quick selfie during the star-studded event.