Move Over Vogue! The #EssenceChallenge Has Melanin On Lock!

Posted 18 hours ago

#EssenceChallenge

Source: @nicoledenisephotograph / By Nicole Denise Photography

Last week, the #VogueChallenge social media and was a huge hit! With Black women, of course, owning it and slaying all the way as they created magazine covers of the iconic fashion bible in their own melanated image.

But, in what feels like the beginning of a reinvigorated Black Lives Matter Movement and a renewed importance on Black pride, many shared that while the #VogueChallenge was cool, they were yearning for something more. And given that the magazine hasn’t always been the most welcoming—just look at the small number of covers of us or Anna Wintour’s icy demeanor to Black employees— instead, we should be celebrating traditionally African-American publications such as Ebony, Jet and the equally iconic Essence Magazine, who have always had our backs.

Thanks to one social media post created by @Naturally.Nish, the #EssenceChallenge was born.

“I’ve been seeing the #VogueChallenge and I loveeeee it but, I decided to create my own and do it black-owned style. So this is really the #EssenceChallenge,” she declared on Instagram last Thursday.

 

And her challenge took off!

Swoon, sis, swoon!

 

 

While achieving certain milestones and being validated by mainstream media (white people) may be one road to achieving some type of equality, that isn’t always the end-all, be-all. There is something incredibly important about looking at things for us such as Essence and seeing them as aspirational, inspirational, and a sense of accomplishment too. Looking outward isn’t always the way.

So to honor all that #BlackGirlMagic (made in our image), here are some of my favorite melanated #EssenceChallenge covers. Enjoy!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

#essencemagazine #essencechallenge

A post shared by By KFARRARFARRAR (@kfarrarfarrar) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

“Ashley Capri created @blackgirlsinwhitecoats to motivate herself, as well as other black girls who have similar goals as her. Future and Current Black Girls in White coats inspiring, educating and supporting one another through transparency and vulnerability!”⠀ ⠀ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⠀ ⠀ "If you’re pre-med, pre-pharm, pre-dent or interested in any healthcare field, you are GOING TO WANT TO SEE THIS!” Creative Director: @classicash_ Cover Artist: @aonormalee Cover Star: @classicash_ Photographer: @hunchoshotit Fashion & Beauty Director: @classicash Wearing: @fashionnova Hair & Makeup: @classicash_ *Manifesting* @essence #blackgirlsinwhitecoats #futureblackgirlinawhitecoat #blackdoctorsmatter #essencechallenge

A post shared by ASHLEY CAPRI 🤍 (@classicash_) on

10.

11.

12.

13.

View this post on Instagram

“Momma We Still Got Them Hair Rollers?” 💆🏾‍♀️ #essencechallenge - - —————————— ❤️ Youtube Channel: Worldofmaya🌎—————————————— #mayareneebeauty #selftaughtmua —————————————— P R O D U C T S U S E D: Drawing: EYESHADOW: @ EYELINER: @kyliecosmetics LASHES: @mayareneecosmetics “ICON ☺️” CONTOUR: @blackradiance contour FOUNDATION: @lancomeofficial foundation CONCEALER: @lagirlcosmetics concealer BRUSHES: lid brush @elfcosmetics @anastasiabeverlyhills liner brush EYEBROWS: @nyx dip brow pomade espresso PRIMER: @maccosmetics LIPS: coconut oil lipgloss SETTING POWDER: @makeuprevolution ——————————— #blacklivesmatter #mua #georgefloyd #makeupideas #makeupblends_ #blm #atlmua #glammakeup #undiscoveredmuas #motd #professionalmakeupartist #blackandwhite #blackradiancebeauty #mykyliecosmetics #morphebabe #wakeupandmakeup #kyliejenner #makeuptutorials #baddiecosmetics #amuahub @discoveredmua #muasfeauturing #makeupartistsworldwide #makeuplover #makeupslaves #brownmelaninmakeup #muaxdiscover #brownmelaninmua

A post shared by IAMMoreThanAMakeupArtist🎨 (@worldof.maya) on

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Look Mama, I’m a COVER GIRL! ✨✨✨ One day.. 🙏🏾😁 I’m LOVING all the #voguechallenge covers, however, as a young girl @essence & @ebonymagazine were the first magazine’s who showed me how beautiful our melanin was, my full lips, my kinks & curls and no thigh gaps! 😁 It made me unapologetic for who I am. We have, and should have a seat at the table where we are rightfully celebrated, not tolerated. Over 50 years of celebrating US! Thank you! 💛💛💛 #essencechallenge #myblackisbeautiful #representationmatters . . . . . #melanin #melaninpoppin #naturalsisters #naturalhair #naturalcurls #kinkycurly #4chair #twistout #healthy_hair_journey #afro #afrohair #afrokinky #african #ghanaian #darkskin #darkskinnedbeauty #darkskingirls #brownskin #vvbrownskin #vanessavanderpuye #blackactress #actress #model #blackgirlsrock #blackgirlmagic

A post shared by Vanessa Vanderpuye (@vvbrownskin) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Visualization and Manifestation...I'm loving this exercise ☄. This is my type of fun. I had to get in on it. 💛 . Either one will do! SWIPE 👈🏾 . I remember my mom getting that @essence magazine subscription in the mail every month. I couldn't wait until she finished so I can read it too. 😁 . To have my work on the cover of @essence magazine and inside of the cover would be a pinch me, is it real moment. . It's not even a matter of if. It's a matter of when. Luckily my level of patience is superb...until then I'll keep on visualizing until it becomes a reality. . . What are some cool moments you're manifesting? Are you manisfesting @essence too? LET'S GET IT! 💃🏽

A post shared by DMV Makeup Artist & Educator (@akuarobinson) on

17.

18.

19.

20.

