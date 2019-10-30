Ewing Athletics Pay Homage to John Starks With “The Dunk” Silhouette

During game 2 of the 1993 Eastern Conference playoffs, John Starks made his way into Knicks folklore when he completed “The Dunk” over Horace Grant, Scottie Pippen, and of course, Michael “Air” Jordan at Madison Square Garden. Though the Knicks went on to lose that series (of course), “The Dunk” made John Starks at Knicks fan favorite.

Now his moment will continue to live on thanks to Ewing Athletics’ latest silhouette paying homage to the 6’5″ shooting guard.

Dubbed “The Dunk,” the John Starks x Ewing Focus will be a must-have pair of sneakers for those Knicks fan who still yearn for the team of yesteryear that would collect 50+ wins on the regular with tough as nails defense and smart offense.

In a press release for the upcoming kicks, John Starks said he wasn’t even aware of the impact the dunk had on fans and didn’t even know who he’d dunked on until the next day when he picked up a newspaper and saw Mike in the mix and thought “Gotcha.” Yes you, did, John. Yes you did. And New York will forever love you for that.

Check out pics of the John Starks x Ewing Focus "The Dunk" below

