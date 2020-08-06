CLOSE
Facebook , President Donald Trump , Twitter
HomePhotos

Facebook & Twitter Removes President Trump’s Fake COVID-19 Facts Video, MAGA Stans Whine Per Usual

Posted August 6, 2020

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

For all the winning and “tremendous” things that President Donald Trump‘s administration loves to tout as successes, they can be some really sore losers as well. After Facebook and Twitter removed a Trump campaign video espousing false facts about COVID-19, many of the former business mogul’s supporters are crying foul amid claims of so-called censorship.

The @TeamTrump account, which serves as the president’s reelection hub on Twitter, posted a clip of a Fox News interview from Trump in where he’s telling the hosts of one of its programs that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“If you look at children, children are almost — and I would almost say definitely — but almost immune from this disease,” Trump is heard saying from a phone during the Fox News chat.

It was also reported that Trump used his own official Twitter account to share the video, and a quick look at his feed seems to be vacant of the offending clip.

The social media giants made it clear that it would have no tolerance for misinformation on its channels, considering that much of the last presidential election cycle was potentially influenced in favor of Trump by way of false claims or unchecked facts.

While Twitter has been somewhat firmer on hate speech and misinformation, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook were, according to some observers, slow to react and limit the spread of posts or discussions, citing their support of free speech as to why many things flew on the platform at will. Social media has been an effective tool for Trump and his team, but now they’ll have to pivot to other means to rile up their base.

Meanwhile, the special little snowflakes who worship at the altar of Trump are completely losing their sugar, honey, and iced tea, claiming that the president is being censored or claiming these actions are part of a bid to sink Trump’s chances at reelection. He’s actually doing a fine job of that himself aside from any outside force lifting a finger.

Photo:

Facebook & Twitter Removes President Trump’s Fake COVID-19 Facts Video, MAGA Stans Whine Per Usual  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19…

This is exactly what parents were afraid of.
08.06.20
Florida Finesser Arrested For Buying Porsche With A…

Florida has proven itself to be one of the craziest places in the country for plenty of reasons, so just…
08.04.20
Sounds About White: Darren Wilson Will Not Be…

On Thursday (Jul 30), six years after the incident that resulted in the death of then18-year old Michael Brown sparked…
08.04.20
How Did National Watermelon Day Become A Thing?…

As the country settles in for yet another annual installment of National Watermelon Day, no one seems to know the…
08.03.20
Graphic Social Media Videos Claim To Show Georgia…

A riot broke out at Ware State Prison in Georgia and it was apparently documented by inmates who not only…
08.03.20
Tenant Charged With Brutally Killing Landlord Over Unpaid…

A landlord was decapitated by his tenant after a dispute between them over unpaid rent that came as the country…
08.03.20
Google’s Newest Feature Will Make It Easier To…

The search for Black-owned businesses to happily spend our Black dollars has gotten even easier.
08.03.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…

Coronavirus vaccines are starting testing now...
08.03.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…

Cain had been hospitalized since July 1 after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
07.30.20
‘Umbrella Man’ Who Sparked Riot In George Floyd…

Months after a riot exploded in Minneapolis, police finally identified the man who incited violence during a peaceful protest demanding…
07.30.20
Close