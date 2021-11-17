Faith Evans , Stevie J.
HomePhotos

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans of Cheating In Viral Video, Twitter Feels He Got A Taste of His Own Medicine

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bryan Michael Cox 16th Annual Music And Memory Pre-Grammy Brunch 2020

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Are they good or nah? A recent video has Twitter wondering what in the world is going on with Stevie J and Faith Evans?

Earlier in the month, news broke about Steebie, and Faith Evan’s three-year was coming to an end after he filed for divorce. A clip shared by blogger Tasha K featuring the reality star arguing with the R&B singer about her alleged cheating has social media scratching their heads and applauding her for giving him a taste of his own medicine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In the clip, the couple can be seen arguing in what is presumed to be their home. Stevie J is recording the entire interaction trying to get answers out his wife about her allegedly creeping around. Most of what Stevie J is saying is censored but, we do hear him ask his wife if she was “happy” about cheating on him in the couple’s home with Faith telling him “Mmm-hmm,” and to “leave her alone.”

“Please leave me alone. I hate you!” Faith tells Stevie J. “I hate you too,” Stevie replies. “All I did was love you. How could you do that to me?” Stevie asks while Faith tries to snatch his phone from his hand.

This video surfacing comes after Faith shared a clip of the couple on the beach, doing cartwheels enjoying each other’s company giving the impression the couple was working through their issues.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

How Tasha K got her hands on this footage is a mystery, but we wouldn’t put it past either Stevie J or his ex and the mother of his child Joseline Hernandez leaking it out. Hernandez was initially the one who claimed Faith Evans was cheating on Stevie J with younger men.

Twitter has been reacting to the shenanigans between Stevie J and Fatih Evans. You can peep the tweets in the gallery below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Stevie J Accuses Faith Evans of Cheating In Viral Video, Twitter Feels He Got A Taste of His Own Medicine  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

At least wait for Mona Scott Young and the Love & Hip Hop camera crew to arrive.

2.

We damn sure did.

3.

Yes, yes they are. 

4.

The tables have turned.

5.

LOL

6.

Tears

7.

Who hurt you? 

8.

9.

10.

Latest

2 Men Convicted of Killing Malcolm X Will…

Two of the three men convicted of killing one of the most influential Black leaders and civil rights activist in…
01.01.70

Poll Shows Decline In Black Lives Matter Support.…

A new national poll shows that only 44 percent of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement—a steep decline from…
11.26.82

Woman Arrested & Charged With Manslaughter After Victim…

47-year-old Lisa Fernandez appeared before a judge Wednesday (November 17) and was given a $40,000 bond.
01.01.70

What HBCUs Can Learn From Howard University’s Student…

It's time to hold Howard and other HBCUs accountable to serving their students to the best of their ability while…
01.01.70

Howard Student Protest Finally Ends After Reaching Tentative…

Frank Tramble, Vice President & Chief Communications at Howard University, told 7News in a statement that the university had reached…
08.28.81

Never Scared: Rev. Jesse Jackson Pulled Up To…

Rev. Jesse Jackson was with all the smoke for attorney Kevin Gough during the latest proceedings in Ahmaud Arbery's murder…
07.29.81

Violence Against Black Women Is A Disturbing And…

Violence against black women is a growing epidemic, with spikes happening all over the country. Black women are constantly in…
01.01.70

Nashville Pastor Becomes Real-Life Superman By Disarming Gunman…

The congregation at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church in Tennessee came face-to-face with a gun-wielding robber during a recent Sunday…
11.12.76

MAGA Muff Convicted Of Threatening To Kill Democrats…

37-year-old Trump stump Brendan Hunt was arrested and convicted of posting a series of messages to social media that included…
03.23.76

Ahmaud Arbery’s Mom Sat Through Graphic Body Cam…

As Day 1 of the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial began last Friday, the pain of his mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, only…
01.01.70
Close