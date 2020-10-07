Famous Black Breast Cancer Survivors

October is known as breast cancer awareness month. As studies continue to figure out how to fight the disease. We’ve lost greats like Minnie Riperton, Roxy Roker, Nina Simone, and Diahann Carroll and more.

The month of October is an international health campaign created by major charities, which increases a focused awareness of the disease to raise funds for research.

It’s suggested that Mammograms, to detect early breast cancer should start at the age of 40. Those that have relatives that have been diagnosed with breast cancer should consider sooner.

According to the CDC, warning signs of breast cancer are the following:

New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).

Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.

Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.

Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.

Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.

Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.

Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.

Pain in any area of the breast.

