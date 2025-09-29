Listen Live
Pop Culture

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face

Published on September 29, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Kash Patel House Judiciary 2025

Source: Tom Williams / Getty


FBI Director Kash Patel doesn’t want Americans, mainly Black Americans, mourning the death of freedom fighter Assata Shakur, calling her a “terrorist” and cop killer.

In a Sunday morning post on X, Patel called 2Pac’s godmother by her birth name, Joanne Chesimard, and denounced any idea that she was a revolutionary whose death should be memorialized. Instead Patel wanted everyone to remember that the FBI saw Shakur as a wanted felon and a convicted cop killer who escaped.

“She murdered New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster in cold blood, then fled to Cuba to escape accountability. The FBI never stopped calling her what she was: a terrorist,” Patel wrote. “Mourning her is spitting on the badge and the blood of every cop who gave their life in service.”

Shakur’s daughter, Kakuya Shakur, confirmed her mother’s death, noting that she died in Havana, Cuba, at age 78. The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a statement acknowledging Shakur’s death, citing health complications and advanced age.

“The former Black Liberation Army member was convicted in 1977 for Foerster’s killing and sentenced to life in prison. Just two years later, she escaped from prison with help from allies in the movement and eventually made her way to Cuba, where Fidel Castro granted her political asylum,” Complex reports.

Until her death, Shakur was still one of the FBI’s most wanted, having evaded capture by leading a seemingly normal life in Cuba. For years she would serve as a beacon for activists and a hip-hop inspiration for her resilience and bravery.

Patel made it clear that the bureau has no plans to soften or reframe her legacy in the wake of her death. His pointed remarks served as a reminder that, even in death, Shakur remains a deeply polarizing figure—reviled by many in law enforcement as a fugitive who evaded justice, yet celebrated by others as a fearless revolutionary who embodied the struggle for Black liberation. The bluntness of Patel’s message not only reaffirmed the bureau’s stance but also highlighted the long-standing rift between government institutions that cast her as a criminal and the communities who continue to honor her as a hero of resistance.

See social media’s reaction to Patel’s statements below. 

FBI Director Kash Patel Condemns Mourning Of “Terrorist” Assata Shakur, X Spits In His Face  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
281 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Pop Culture

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Entertainment

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

10 Items
Entertainment

Molly Qerim Abruptly Announces Departure From ESPN’s “First Take” & Social Media Wonders Why

News

Luigi Mangione: 1st-Degree Murder, State Terrorism Charges Dismissed

Entertainment

She Said It First: A New Podcast From Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake aka Indeskribeabull

Books

Jen Hayes Lee Is Teaching The Magic Of Hoop Earrings To Black Kids

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close