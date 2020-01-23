CLOSE
Dwyane Wade , gabrielle union , Paris Fashion Week
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Show Out During Paris Fashion Week!

Posted January 23, 2020

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Fashion Week season is upon us. While everyday spectators get to model their best outfits as they run from show to show, you have stars like Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade make complete fashion statements front row of some of the most reputable designers.

Both Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade gave the ultimate couple goals as they strutted to their shows looking like a high-fashion duo. The pair has a history of stepping out in outfits that matches each other’s fly. Paris Fashion Week was no different. From Lavin to Ralph & Russo, these two kids are killing the game on the streets of Paris.

My hopes are that we get to see their swag hit the front row during New York Fashion Week. Nothing like witnessing fashionable greatness in your own city. Gabrielle Union has been helping us elevate our fashion game via her NY & Company line. During her stint on America’s Got Talent, she used the platform as a way to model her designs. The collections ring true to her bubbly personality. You can count on stylish, fun, and edgy clothing at an affordable price. More recently, she broadened her collaboration to include NY & Company’s plus size brand, Fashion to Figure

In case you missed the effortless slays of the Union-Wade hybrid, here’s a look at their stylish wardrobe during Paris Fashion Week.

1. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE LI-NING SHOW, 2020

GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE LI-NING SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty

The Wade’s kicked off their Parisian festivities at the Li-Ning runway show. Dwayne was dressed by the brand while Gabrielle wore an ensemble by Haiki NYC.

2. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE IN PARIS, 2020

GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE IN PARIS, 2020 Source:Getty

Ya’ll better frolic through these Parisian streets! Gabrielle looked flawless in an orange balloon-shaped Christopher John Rogers dress, while Dwayne wore a Rich Fresh athleisure suit.

3. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE RALPH & RUSSO SHOW, 2020

GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE RALPH & RUSSO SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty

Give them looks, Gabby! These two matched each other’s fly at the Ralph & Russo show. Gabrielle wore an embellished, off-white coat, while Dwayne was dressed in a pink Dzojchen suit.

4. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE LAVIN MEN’S SHOW, 2020

GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE LAVIN MEN’S SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union stunted on them as she headed to the Lavin men’s show dressed in a casual yellow trench coat dress. Her husband dressed in a powder blue coat, and black pants, by the brand.

5. GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE ACNE STUDIOS SHOW, 2020

GABRIELLE UNION AND DWAYNE WADE AT THE ACNE STUDIOS SHOW, 2020 Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union gave a casual slay on her way to the Acne Studios runway show, dressed in a long, plaid coat by the brand.

