Gabriel Sidibe , Zaya Wade
Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Have Some Mommy-Daughter Time! [Photos]

Posted 23 hours ago

🖤🖤🤟🏾

Super-mother Gabrielle Union & her dope child Zaya Wade have been enjoying every second during this quarantine together! Union posted a series of flicks of her & Zaya at the house have a grand ol’ time in the backyard.

Zaya also posted a video of the two dancing the night away to some classic music. Check out the recap of a weekend at the Wade residence below!

Gabrielle Union & Zaya Wade Have Some Mommy-Daughter Time! [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

🖤🖤 @zayawade

👑 👗 🌇

🖤🖤🖤

🖤🖤🖤🖤

