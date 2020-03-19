CLOSE
Gamestop
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If The Law Says Don’t, Promptly Slandered

Posted March 19, 2020

GameStop To Close 200 Of Its Stores

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

While the globe is reeling from the Coronavirus pandemic, numerous retailers, restaurants and businesses of all sizes have made the hard, but prudent decision to tell workers to stay home for their own safety. But not Gamestop.

The video game retailer reportedly told its employees to come. Even worse, it demanded its worked report for duty even if the authorities essentially deemed doing so as illegal.

Vice reports that Gamestop employees were sent a memo, and it’s all bad.

Says Vice:

GameStop has informed employees that if local authorities attempt to shut down their store in states with orders to close establishments deemed “non-essential,” they are to inform law enforcement that the company believes they should be “classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time.” The instructions came with a flyer to hand over to law enforcement, and includes the phone number for GameStop’s corporate office.

Bruh.

The note itself is all the struggle.

“Due to the products we carry that enable and enhance our customers’ experience in working from home,” says the memo, per Vice. “we believe GameStop is classified as essential retail and therefore is able to remain open during this time. We have received reports of local authorities visiting stores in an attempt to enforce closure despite our classification. Store managers are approved to provide the document linked below to law enforcement as needed.”

Essential retail? The same GameStop that is always rumored to be on life support?

This shouldn’t come as a surprise since GameStop has reportedly done the least when it comes to their employees in lieu of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Peep some of the well-deserved slander below.

Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If The Law Says Don’t, Promptly Slandered  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

