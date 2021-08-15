Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness

UPDATED: 7:00 a.m. ET, Aug. 16
Originally published on Aug. 15
The death toll from Haiti‘s latest earthquake was growing as photos and video from the destruction began showing the extent of the devastation, injuries and hopelessness inflicted on a nation already reeling from natural and political disasters.
As of Monday morning, there were at least 1,297 people who had died from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier — exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month’s assassination of Haiti’s president.
The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a “Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses” and predicted, “High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”
In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that “Past red alerts have required a national or international response.”
Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake.
“Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.”
Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening.
“As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added.
NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti.
It was not immediately clear what Saturday’s earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) — conditional asylum with an expiration date — following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections.
Mayorkas notably told Haitians to “not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday’s earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced.
In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from.
Patients are tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
Haitians rest outdoors after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
Haitians mill about outdoors after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
A boy is tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
Haitians begin the work of recovering what materials they can after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
A man recovers what he can after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
A boy is tended to outside Les Cayes General Hospital after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
The work of recovering what materials can begins after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
Haitians look over a casualty in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
A boy injured sits outside Les Cayes General Hospital after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
Haitians look over a casualty in the 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
A Haitian rides through water-logged streets after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
A building is shown destroyed by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 15, 2021 in Les Cayes, Haiti.
An elder person sits on the street, worried damaged structures may collapse, in the area of Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country.
Large fissures scar the roads in the area of Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country.
A destroyed building is seen in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country.
Injured patients rest at a hospital in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country.
An injured woman is treated at a hospital in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country.
Residents survey a damaged building following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Residents survey a damaged building following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
The destroyed roof is seen in the the “Sacré coeur des Cayes” church in Les Cayes on August 15, 2021, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country.
An injured man lies on a stretcher after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti.
A photo shows a damaged car in the rubble after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti.
People watch destroyed houses after an earthquake struck on August 14, 2021 in Jeremie, South West Haiti.
People watch destroyed houses after an earthquake struck on August 14, 2021 in Jeremie, South West Haiti
People watch destroyed houses after an earthquake struck on August 14, 2021 in Jeremie, South West Haiti.
A photo shows damaged buildings as people inspect after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti.
Injured people are treated in a field hospital after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck the country on August 14, 2021, in Jeremie, Haiti.
An earthquake victim lies on a stretcher at the Cayes General Hospital on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.
Earthquake victims lie on the ground at the Cayes General Hospital on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.
An earthquake victim lies on a stretcher at the Cayes General Hospital on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.
The “Petit Pas” hotel is seen damaged by the earthquake on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.
The “Petit Pas” hotel is seen damaged by the earthquake on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.
People walk by a collapsed house hit by the earthquake on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.
The parish where the sisters of Our Lady Fatima of the Cayes reside, is seen collapsed after the earthquake hit on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.
People search through the rubble of what used to be the Manguier Hotel after the earthquake hit on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti.