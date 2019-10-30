Halloween is officially tomorrow; however, there have been celebs that have been dressing up for the past few days! We love Halloween and can only imagine how much better it is when you are rich. You can spend more on hair, makeup, creating your costume and some of Black Hollywood is getting really creative (and even nostalgic). Though the big day is tomorrow, we are rounding up all the celebs who have been out and about celebrating in advance. Which looks are your favorite?
Spooky Season: See All The Celebs That Dressed Up For Halloween 2019 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. CARDI BSource:Getty
Cardi B backstage during Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2019 at Prudential Center on October 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. She dressed up as a sexy nurse!
2. LAVERNE COXSource:Getty
Laverne Cox attends the 2019 Casamigos Halloween Party on October 25, 2019 at a private residence in Beverly Hills, California dressed up as a superhero.
3. GABRIELLE UNION AND KAAVIA
Gabrielle Union busted out her ‘Bring It On’ cheerleading costume and was twinning with her daughter Kaavia.
4. CIARA AND RUSSELL WILSON
Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed up like Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
5. WINNIE HARLOW
The model dressed up as “cheerleader Barbie” this year and looks so good!
6. NICKI MINAJ
Nicki Minaj dressed up as Harley Quinn and looks fab.
7. SAWEETIE AND GABRIELLE UNION
Saweetie got in on the ‘Bring It On’ look as well and dressed up like a cheerleader from the movie.
8. DWAYNE WADE
Dwayne Wade dressed up as a member of the Black Panther party.
9. JASMINE TOOKES
Model Jasmine Tookes dressed up as a pirate.
10. STORMI WEBBER
Kylie Jenner dressed up her daughter Stormi as one of her MET Gala lewks. This is peak Leo, lol.
11. ANGELICA ROSS
Pose actress Angelica Ross channeling her best Gabrielle Union from ‘Bring It On’.
12. MIGUEL
Okay, it’s a cover, not a costume, but his Day of the Dead face (which you should not recreate if you don’t have the heritage, just be a skeleton), is lit.