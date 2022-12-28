Denzel Washington
HomeNews & Gossip

Happy Birthday Denzel: 68 Never Looked So Good

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Happy Birthday Denzel: 68 Never Looked So Good  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Denzel Washington And Family

Denzel Washington And Family Source:false

Denzel Washington has a lot to be thankful for in his 62nd year of life. The Oscar-winning actor, husband and father and patron-saint of Man-Crush-Mondays has had the kind of career most people only dream of. From his early days in ‘Glory’ to his classic turns in ‘Malcolm X’ and ‘Training Day,’ he’s an icon — and not just for those insanely gorgeous good looks. So join us in wishing Denzel a VERY happy birthday!

2. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

3. Denzel Washington In ‘Malcolm X’

Denzel Washington In ‘Malcolm X’ Source:false

4. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

5. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

6. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

7. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

8. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

9. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

10. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

11. Denzel Courtside At The Lakers Game

Denzel Courtside At The Lakers Game Source:false

12. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

13. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

14. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

15. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

16. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

17. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

18. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

19. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

20. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

21. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

22. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

23. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

24. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false

25. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington Source:false
Close