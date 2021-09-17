black hair
5 Flawless Headband Wigs That Will Elevate Your Protective Style Game

Mayvenn Headband Wig

Source: Mayvenn / Mayvenn

Wigs have come a long way in the hairstyling game. What was once considered a hair faux pas due to its easy-to-spot appearance and reputation for being a style donned by grandmothers, has quickly become that new “it” protective style for beauty mavens alike. With so many options ranging from 360 wigs to lace front units, the sky’s the limit for selecting a fabulous piece that can be installed to your liking.

As of late, headband wigs have become the creme de la creme of its kind. They offer the flexibility and ease of a wig, without the tedious installation process. In other words, it’s perfect for those who can’t master the wig application process. Headbands wigs, aka half wigs, consists of a headband at its base, with hair sewn on a wig cap. At the back of a headband wig, clips and an adjustable strap are stitched in to help you secure the wig in place.

It’s easy to see why wig lovers can’t get enough of the trend. Headband wigs not only give your mane a more natural appearance than other wig units, but they also don’t require the use of glues or other adhesives. Not to mention, since headband wigs don’t cover your entire mane, it’s easier for your hair to breathe. Plus, you can pop this unit and off when needed for wash days and more.

Mayvenn Headband Wig

Source: Mayvenn / other

It’s no surprise that Mayvenn has entered the world of headband wigs with its first collection made of 100% virigin hair. It’s the perfect low maintenance option that makes the hairstyling process a breeze. Mayvenn is offering four main styles (body wave, loose wave, deep wave, and natural straight) to choose from in the brand’s natural black color. Plus, each wig is constructed with 150% density, which provides a more full and voluminous look.

Mayvenn is not the only major player in the headband wig game. So, if you’re ready to add some headband wigs to your collection, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled five of the best headband wig brands on the market that will keep your look in tip-top shape. Grab your credit card and get ready to diversify your wig game.

1. Mayvenn Hair Deep Wave Headband Wig

Deep waves tickle your fancy? The Mayvenn Deep Wave Headband Wig will satisfy your fix. This gorgeous unit offers tight and defined waves with a voluminous appearance. It also comes with five extra headbands so you can switch up your look. Plus, it’s the perfect choice if you’re working with kinky hair.

Shop Now

2. Beauty Forever Water Wave Headband Wig

Source:Beauty Forever Hair

For a beach wave look, consider trying out Beauty Forever’s Headband Wig Water Wave. This offering features soft waves with a pretty pink headband that works as a chic accessory.

Shop Now

3. Luvme Hair Straight Headband Wig

Source:Luvme Hair

Straight hair, do care! Get the pin-straight locks you love with a unique headband with Luvme Hair’s Affordable Headband Wig Straight. Just pop this on, comb through and your look is complete.

Shop Now

4. Alimice Hair Body Wave Headband Wig

Source:Alimice Hair

Soft, big curls have always been a vibe. So, Alimice Hair’s Body Wave Headband Wig always makes my choice easy. I also love the fact that I don’t have to worry about using a styling tool everyday to achieve the look.

Shop Now

5. Luvme Hair 4C Headband Wig

Luvme Hair has made it oh-so-easy for coily hair lovers can get in on the headband wig trend too! The Short 4C Headband Wig is perfect for the girls that love to keep their hair off their faces while rocking a defined texture. 

Shop Now
