CLOSE
A1 Chops , afram , baltimore
HomePhotos

Here’s What You Missed From the 2019 AFRAM Festival

Posted August 12, 2019

If you couldn’t make it down to Druid Hill Park over the weekend, check out what you missed from the 43rd AFRAM Festival below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

1. The Crowds

2. Dru Hill

View this post on Instagram

#Afram2019 #DruHill

A post shared by Stephanie (@_2019_yolo) on

3. Dru Hill

View this post on Instagram

Dru Hill!!!!!!!!!!!! #afram2019 #druhill

A post shared by Nerra Muhammad (@dragonslayherrr) on

4. Dru Hill

View this post on Instagram

Bmore own. #afram2019 Dru Hill

A post shared by Michael A.Clark (@capturephotojournalists) on

5. Sevyn Streeter

View this post on Instagram

My new friend! What a day #afram2019 @sevyn

A post shared by Michael A.Clark (@capturephotojournalists) on

6. Sevyn Streeter

View this post on Instagram

@sevyn @afram #afram2019 #baltimore

A post shared by Weedybean (@lol_wee) on

7. Rick Ross

View this post on Instagram

One down One to go! @official_rickross #afram2019

A post shared by Michael A.Clark (@capturephotojournalists) on

8. Rick Ross

View this post on Instagram

@richforever #Afram Everyday I'm Hustlin

A post shared by Robin (@darlingnicki69) on

9. Quincy Brown & Christian Combs

10. Quincy Brown & Christian Combs

11. Teddy Riley and his groups Guy, Blackstreet & Wreckx-N-Effects

12. Teddy Riley and his groups Guy, Blackstreet & Wreckx-N-Effects

13. Teddy Riley and his groups Guy, Blackstreet & Wreckx-N-Effects

14. A1 Chops

View this post on Instagram

Supporting my friend @a1chops #baltimore #afram

A post shared by Latoya Reene (@jruereene) on

15. A1 Chops

16. Fearless Dance Empire

17. Fearless Dance Empire

Latest
Plus-Size Retailer Avenue Is Closing All Their Stores…

Plus size store Avenue will be closing their 222 United States stores.
08.15.19
After Numerous Failed Attempts, The CBS & Viacom…

After a few failed attempts, CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to merge forming a new media giant the two…
08.15.19
SMH: Clip Of Teen Putting Dog In Clothes…

One girl should've just posted a cute selfie like the rest of us.
08.15.19
The Inspiration To Create ‘Hair Love’ Came From…

When the visuals for Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love came across our computer screen, we rejoiced at imagery that showed…
08.14.19
Amber Guyger Murder Trial Judge Suggests A Fair…

Judge Tammy Kemp, who is presiding over Amber Guyger's murder trial for killing Botham Jean, suggested a fair jury can…
08.14.19
First Day Of School Photo Of Siblings Praying…

First day of school photos are precious, there’s no denying it. But one Louisiana mom’s photo is going viral for…
08.14.19
White Man Posed As ‘Black Homosexual’ And Threatened…

A New Haven Puerto Rico Festival continued its celebration as usual, despite a social media threat from a white man…
08.14.19
About Face: NCAA Renegs On “Rich Paul Rule”…

The NCAA just can’t get right. After it was announced that it would require agents wanting to represent basketball players…
08.13.19
First Black Woman In Florida State History Earns…

On August 9, Kalisa Villafana became Florida State University’s first Black woman to earn a doctoral degree in nuclear physics.…
08.13.19
Moms Weigh In: Everything You Need To Pack…

Don’t overpack they say. Make sure you pack the essentials. Brings snacks and don’t forget your charger. Confused and overwhelmed…
08.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close