On Sunday night when I scrolled through my Twitter feed and saw our goddess Tracee Ellis Ross literally shut down the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in this glittery golden Zuhair Murad gown, it became crystal clear to me that 1.) Tracee needs to wear more gold, like always and 2.) Capes are a powerful fashion statement and I need to see more of it, especially on the sistas.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As we know, capes can represent an array of strength and superpowers, which Black ALREADY women possess. Thankfully, for us, this is a fashion trend that has been around for a minute and doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere.

So go up, up and away with your faves below who have embodied what it means to be shero on the red carpet:

Up, Up & Away! Sistas’ Rocking Capes Is The Fashion Trend We Need To See More Of was originally published on hellobeautiful.com