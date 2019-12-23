Whether your yearly bonus didn’t hit yet or you were waiting on that overtime to be approved you still have time to buy some quality items for men in your life . Luckyhas you covered; as always.

With only a couple of days away from the national holiday, millions of people are still getting those last minute stocking stuffers. While the rush might make the process a bit stressful there is no need to worry; you can still gift the special gentleman in your life something choice.

Below you will find an assortment of selections fitting for your husband, boyfriend, co-worker or family member. And if you are just trying to get fresh to debt for yourself no worries; we don’t judge. We are all trying to catch that drip.

Hip-Hop Wired Last Minute Holiday Men's Shopping Guide