Listen Live
Entertainment

How Did They Not Make It?! XXL 2024 Freshman Class Snubs

Published on June 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

XXL 2024 Freshman class has been revealed. This might be the most accurate class we have gotten in a very long. However, you know the internet gotta put their two cents.

Having some promising artists on the cover like 4Batz, Cash Cobain, Mexican OT, Lay Bankz. Many of those rising stars have made an impact in a very short period. Even an artist like Hunxho has been making noise for a long period of time, but the timing couldn’t be any perfect. Bossman Dlow recently performed at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 & the response from the crowd showed why he is ready to be a XXL Freshman

Below, we listed a few other artists who could have been an XXL Freshman this year.

 

Who else got snubbed? Tell us here:


 

RELATED: Not Like Them: The 2024 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

RELATED: XXL Freshman List 2023 For Dummies

RELATED: 2023 XXL Freshman Rob49 Hosted A Star-Studded ‘Vulture Weekend Experience’ In His Hometown Of New Orleans [Gallery]

HOMEPAGE

How Did They Not Make It?! XXL 2024 Freshman Class Snubs  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1. Anycia

Hometown: Atlanta,GA

2. Skrilla

Hometown: Philadelphia,PA

3. Skylar Blatt

Hometown: Cincinnati,OH

4. Baby Drill

Hometown: Atlanta,GA

5. Chikoruss

Hometown: Montreal,CA

6. J.P.

Hometown: Milwaukee,WI 

Trending
Celebrity

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Reportedly Reach A Divorce Settlement 

Spike TV's 10th Annual Video Game Awards - Arrivals
News & Gossip

Marlon Wayans Confronts His & Brothers’ Gay Rumors On Twitter!

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News & Gossip

Discrimination & Mental Health

News

Tupac Shakur Murder Suspect Keefe D Asks For Release On $750K Bail

Entertainment

Ashanti and Nelly Quietly Married Last Year

12 items
Local

Join Your Radio One Fam Next Weekend As We Celebrate Black Excellence At AFRAM!

The Buzz
News

President Biden Celebrates Baltimore’s Port Reopening!

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close