Exfoliate And Hydrate: 7 Body Scrubs For Silky Smooth Skin
1. Santu Beauty Lima Mexicana Salt Scrub
Anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory, it’s easy to see why Santu Beauty’s Lima Mexicana Salt Scrub is growing a cult-following. This concentrated scrub is formulated with Guerrero salt, locally harvested Mexican lime, native copal, and rosemary, which work together to provide gentle exfoliation, deep hydration, and a radiant glow.
2. Dove Body Scrub Velvet Acai & Rice Milk
The Dove Body Scrub Velvet Acai & Rice Milk looks scrumptious enough to eat, but it’s a delectable treat for your skin. Known as one of the newest members of the brand’s Plant Milk collection, this clean beauty find features a blend of plant milk, pure cane sugar, and plant-based moisturizers that hydrate, boost radiance, and soften skin. Plus, its sweet acai and almond scent adds a luxurious element to your shower that lingers well after you turn off the faucet.
3. Fenty Beauty Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub
The Fenty Beauty Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub
Fenty Beauty Cherry Dub Triple Action AHA Body Scrub exfoliates skin not one, not two, but three ways at once, sans the harsh feel, courtesy of its AHAs, fruit enzymes, and sugar. Aside from removing dead skin cells, this number rinses clean, conditions skin, and is formulated for all skin types.
4. Beekman 1802 Milk Scrub Exfoliating Body Scrub
If you’re on the hunt for a creamy, paraben-free, salt- and sugar-free scrub suitable for sensitive skin, it may be time to try the Beekman 1802 Milk Scrub Exfoliating Body Scrub. Formulated with jojoba beads, the brand stands by a “pressure-sensitive” approach, which provides a more gentle exfoliation. Goat milk, its other key ingredient, hydrates and nourishes skin.Shop Now
5. OSEA Salts of the Earth Body Scrub
Calling all lavender scent lovers! The OSEA Salts of the Earth Body Scrub may be the missing piece to your body care routine. This floral body exfoliator is formulated with mineral salts, shea butter, and gigartina seaweed, which gently exfoliate dead skin, moisturize, and even skin tone over time.
6. Pattern Body Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub
Pattern Body’s Dry Exfoliating Body Scrub is a chef’s kiss for the skin. Far from abrasive, this sea salt and epsom salt-rich blend combines sea salt, vitamin E, plant oils, and butters to buff away dullness and buildup, infuse magnesium to boost relaxation, and soothe and moisturize skin. After one use, the skin is refined with a silky texture and luminous appearance.
7. Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub
The Tree Hut Moroccan Rose Shea Sugar Scrub is not only gentle on our wallets, but it also boasts a delicious rose scent that can transform any shower. It features sugar, shea butter, and a six-oil blend that hydrates even the driest skin while removing impurities from the skin’s surface.
