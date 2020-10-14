CLOSE
Ice Cube Confirms Politicking With Trump Administration, Not A Good Day On Twitter For Rap Icon

Posted October 14, 2020

Ice Cube

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Ice Cube has been walking a fine line of cooning or becoming the next Dr. Umar Johnson. Today we learned he is in cahoots with team MAGA.

Today is turning out to not be a good day for Ice Cube.

Wednesday (Oct.14), Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Katrina Pierson, confirmed that rapper/actor/movie director has been tap dancing alongside the super-spreader-in-chief and helped him develop his Platinum Plan geared toward African Americans that his presidential campaign is pushing. The Platinium Plan claims that it will bring $500 billion into Black communities to promote Black businesses, healthcare, education, and other matters.

Pierson confirmed the bombshell news via a tweet thanking the rapper, stating:

“Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://cdn.donaldjtrump.com/public-files/press_assets/president-trump-platinum-plan-final-version.pdf… Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!”

Before Pierson confirmed his involvement, Cube took to Instagram to announce he did, in fact, meet with Republicans to talk about their $500 billion “plan.”

“We also met with the Republicans and shit. They brought us in. We talked to ’em,” Ice Cube went on. “They’ve moved their agenda a lot because of what we said. You know, they put $500 billion on the table. Who knows what’s gone really happen. I just know one of ’em gon ‘win. I don’t know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever’s in there ’cause ain’t nobody really solved our problems. People say we can’t take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything, shit.”

Cube has also confirmed Pierson’s announcement, tweeting:

“Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA.”

As you can imagine, Twitter is dragging Cube, who once rapped “Fuck Tha Police” as a member of the legendary rap group N.W.A for now confiding with the same group of people who can’t even fix their lips to say, Black Lives Matter.

A truly disappointing turn of events, 2020, is one crazy ass year. You can peep the reactions to Ice Cube, hitching a ride on the Trump train to help push the “Black agenda” below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

