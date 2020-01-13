In today’s world, the relationship isn’t real to some until it gets featured on social media. Well, if that’s true, Future and Lori Harvey are making things official via their respective Instagram accounts.

The first big of confirmation of the relationship came after a video posted to Harvey’s Instagram stories from her vacation in Jamaica which features the Freebandz honcho next to her, who then gives her a loving peck on the cheek. However, Future Hendrix upped the ante and borrowed his alleged boo’s “Life Is Good” caption featuring the pair in a swimming pool with Future snuggled up next to Harvey. And from the looks of the swimsuit she’s wearing, it appears that Future was already there when Harvey posted the photo below.

Future, 36, and Harvey, 23, have been romantically linked since last month when it was rumored that the rapper sent some expensive gifts in the direction of his assumed girlfriend. But now that things are all but official, Twitter has been ripe with the commentary since the video and Instagram post went up. Of course, some are pointing at the couple’s age difference along with Future’s fertility given that he has a lot of children. However, Black love matters and many are celebrating the union.

Check out the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty

Used To This: Future & Lori Harvey Seemingly Makes It Official On Instagram was originally published on hiphopwired.com