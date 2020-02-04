CLOSE
Andre Iguodala , Ja Morant , Steph Curry
Ja Morant Wants All The Smoke With Andre Iguodala & Steph Curry, #NBATwitter Is Loving It

Posted February 4, 2020

Denver Nuggets v Memphis Grizzlies

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

Memphis Grizzlies rookie phenom, Ja Morant wants all the smoke. He’s got #NBATwitter applauding him after he took apparent shots at both Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry.

Give Morant the Rookie of The Year trophy already, is what many NBA fans are saying. Morant had Twitter buzzing following comments he made when it was reported by David Aldrige that the Memphis Grizzlies and Andre Iguodala “mutually agreed” that he would not suit up for the team this season.

The electric guard agreed with the sentiments of teammate Dillon Brooks sharing a Tweet from sports columnist Mark Giannmoto that shared Brooks feelings towards Iggy:

“I can’t wait till we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.”

Both comments came following the Grizzlies victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night (Feb.3).

Currently injured Golden State Warriors’ sharpshooter, Steph Curry caught wind of the comments and replied to Morant by sharing a photo of his former teammate holding the Larry O’Brien trophy with the shush emoji.

Morant didn’t back down and kept the same energy replying under a Tweet shared by ESPN’s Rachel Nichols with a picture of Kevin Durant holding his finals MVP trophy. Twitter users quickly assumed he meant that without Durant’s help, Curry or Iguadola wouldn’t have those rings he would be boasting about.

When someone tried to remind Ja that Steph and Klay are killers, Morant responded he is well aware but pointed out he is a killer too.

We love this kid, we really do. Unfortunately, the Grizzlies and Warriors will not meet up again this season, we definitely will be marking the games off on our calendar cause things will get spicy on that court. You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Joe Robbins / Getty

Ja Morant Wants All The Smoke With Andre Iguodala & Steph Curry, #NBATwitter Is Loving It  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

