Fans React To Jason Momoa & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Looking Scrumptious On Social Media [Video]

Posted August 27, 2021

Warner Bros Arrivals at CinemaCon

Source: DJDM/WENN.com / WENN

Actor Jason Momoa shares a video of him and actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on social media. Fans are simply smitten, sharing their reactions of the video Momoa shared to promote their upcoming projects.

Momoa has been busy filming SEE season 2 this year, which debuted today (August 27) on Apple TV. Before promoting his own project, he was eager to announce the debut of Candyman starring Abdul-Mateen. Aquaman’s Black Manta is sure to praise Momoa back, with a lot of brotherly love, for his project coming out on the same day. The two share in a supportive moment embracing one another’s accomplishments.

Momoa shares the video with the caption, “BLACK MANTA & AQUAMAN. we are so excited to announce. finally FOR BOTH OF US @yahya @candymanmovie comes out tomorrow. and SEE 2. @appletvplus it’s here. time to binge. love u all it’s momoa month get on it Cheeeeeeehuuuuu congratulations yahya proud of you #drinkyourmana@mananalu.water aloha j.”

Both actors worked together in the DC Comics film Aquaman in 2018 where Abdul-Mateen played opposite to Momoa as Aquaman himself. The super hero stars are built for the life of action and adventure.

These two are working tirelessly on countless projects, and somehow find the time to be this fine. Fans are having a field day reacting to this unexpected video reaching their timelines. Check out the video below:

The reactions from fans are our favorite part. Take a look at a thread of some of our favorite responses from this video starring these sex symbols, Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Fans React To Jason Momoa & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Looking Scrumptious On Social Media [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Got Them Questioning Their Morals

Source:wondermann5

2. Choo Choooo

Source:riricakesss

3. Good Men

Source:userbfIy

4. Open The Flood Gates

Source:chasityscooper

5. Say What’s On Your Heart

Source:uncletypewriter

6. We’re Melting

Source:FeliciaG612

7. How Could They Be THIS Fine?

Source:RivoningoAngel

8. Thank You Guys For Being Sensational

Source:AMagicWriter
