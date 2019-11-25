CLOSE
Jazmine Sullivan
HomePhotos

Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop

Posted November 25, 2019

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan debuted a bold new do on social media this weekend and the Lions, Tigers & Bears singer is inspiring fans to do the big chop! Jazmine is following in the footsteps of other celebrity women who traded in their wigs for a more natural look.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Tamar Braxton recently shaved her hair off her tresses, crediting her desire to be free from wigs and weaves as the determining factor. Jazmine has yet to comment on her new look, but we love it!

Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Fake smile fake smile😬

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

Bts. LA.

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

2017 be good to me!!!

A post shared by Jazmine Sullivan (@jazminesullivan) on

Latest
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…

"He picked the wrong house," Willie Murphy said of the robber that she whooped for breaking down her door.
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…

Police believe remains found in Alabama wooded area is Aniah Blanchard.
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State

It’s Thanksgiving week. You already have a slew of relatives calling and telling you what they’re preparing so on and…
11.26.19
Ill Bill: Bill Cosby Talks Tough In Prison…

Bill Cosby is serving time behind bars in relation to the sexual misconduct scandal that wrecked his legacy and career…
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…

The advocate and religious leader marched with Dr. King and implemented programs throughout Chicago.
11.26.19
Danielle Brooks Gives Birth To Daughter & Fashion…

Days before the actress went into labor, we sat down with her to talk about her Fit Liberty (Mom) line,…
11.26.19
A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend…

A 17-year-old Queens girl was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old girl who thought she was pregnant by her boyfriend. The…
11.26.19
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged…

A star player on Kennesaw State’s women’s basketball team has been arrested and charged with murder. Kamiyah Street, the team’s…
11.25.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…

Essentially, one would assume that in addition to educating its’ students, institutions would take immense take pride in protecting those…
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…

No stranger to the charts song writer and R&B singer called into the Quick Silva show! Neyo talked about his…
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close