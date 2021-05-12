Jazmine Sullivan’s strong voice, raw lyrics, and classic sense of style makes her one of today’s most relatable artists. After a brief hiatus from the limelight, the singer reintroduced herself with her most recent EP Heaux Tales. Since then, she appeared on NPR Music’s Tiny Desk, performed at the Super Bowl Kick-Off show and NAACP Image Awards and now she’s bringing her act to this year’s Urban One Honors award show on May 16. And we’re anticipating a fabulous ensemble to go with it.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Jazmine has been out and about flaunting a new kind of confidence. Every now and then she’ll do a casual flex in her Savage X Fenty garments, or give us vintage glam during her performances. When it comes to beauty, the singer has adopted small signature elements that have become a staple in her looks. Jazmine’s love for exaggerated Twiggy-style eyelashes and vintage glam takes her entire persona to the next level. If you haven’t noticed, she’s been giving us a modern-day version of the Supremes, with the voice to match.
“I love the clothing and the styling from the sixties,” said Jazmine while promoting her participation in this year’s Urban One Honors. ” I love the makeup looks and the hair and the flips. I felt like people were doing that a little bit even now. And I just wanted to try it and I fell in love with the aesthetic. I get excited to kind of go and do things for my different periods and stuff. And that’s the one right now.”
Here’s 5 times she gave us retro beauty vibes.
5 Times Jazmine Sullivan Gave Us Vintage Beauty Vibes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT PANDORA LIVE, 2021Source:Getty
Jazmine Sullivan performed during Pandora Live Powered By Women Featuring Gwen Stefani on March 30, 2021. The singer went for a casual glam look, that included lightly feathered bangs with her hair falling loosely on her shoulders, a bold purple lipstick, and eyelashes that lit up her face.
2. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT THE 52ND NAACP IMAGE AWARDS, 2021Source:Getty
Jazmine Sullivan performed onstage during the 52nd NAACP Image Awards on March 27, 2021. The singer gave her signature vintaged look in a PHLEMUNS baby-blue feathered minidress, patent-leather Vex Latex leggings, and Louboutin heels.
Can we take a second to get into the hair and makeup? Jazmine’s classic ponytail perfectly accommodated her 60’s-inspired makeup.
3. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT SUPER BOWL LV PREGAME, 2021Source:Getty
Jazmine Sullivan gave the performance of a lifetime during the Super Bowl LV Pregame at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The singer looked radiant in an all white Area pantsuit, accessorized with a sparkling headpiece.
The sparkling headpiece takes me back to the days of Josephine Baker. Such a classic, beautiful, refined look.
4. JAZMINE SULLIVAN PERFORMS AT THE SOUL TRAIN AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Jazmine Sullivan performed during the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET in Los Angeles, California. She gave us 60’s glam in a white babydoll dress with feather trim, and vintage-style hair and makeup.
5. JAZMINE SULLIVAN FOR VULTURE, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan gave an alluring gaze in an article for Vulture. This simple glam look relied mostly on her bold, sultry lashes. I would love to pick the brain of her makeup artist to find out the inspiration behind each lash look. So far, Jazmine is the only artist I’ve seen make a continuous style statement through eyelashes!