He put on a ring on! Rapper Young Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, Jeezy was planning to pop the question during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trip was cancelled, but Jeezy wouldn’t be detoured. He planned a romantic Vietnamese proposal at home.

“Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.”

Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since 2018. The duo instantly became a favorite among celebrity power couples. Not only do they seem to genuinely enjoy one another’s company, they are fashion forward as a unit. From the moment the officially announced their relationship in all-white matching outfits, they’ve been slaying their way to the alter.

9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter was originally published on hellobeautiful.com