Y’all Know What This Is: 12 Songs You Didn’t Know Jermaine Dupri Produced

Happy Birthday, Jermaine Dupri! The Hall of Fame songwriter, producer and artist is one year shy of 50 years old today. Dupri has written from some of the biggest acts in the business like Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson and Usher. HIs resume is so extensive that most people don’t know he wrote some of the songs included in the list below.

Jermaine Dupri, affectionately known as JD, discovered a young Kris Kross at an Atlanta mall in 1991, which simultaneously launched his own career. He dominated the 90’s at just 19 years old, but he had been performing since the age of 12 as a background dancer for the group Whodini. Fast forward to decades later, JD is still at the pulse of R&B and hip hop music lending his ear to young artists such as Ari Lennox and her latest single “Pressure.”

The all-around talent has his own hit records like Atlanta’s theme song, “Welcome to Atlanta.” He has also blessed many careers over the years, adding to the success of some of your favorite artists. It is his hustle and innate musical gifts that keep Dupri at the head of the game. He continues to evolve as music changes, and he’s always a few steps ahead of the beat.

There have been some rumors about him challenging Diddy to a Verzuz battle, but nothing has been confirmed. Diddy may be the only one who could step to Jermaine Dupri, and that still may be a close call. The two joke alongside Snoop Dogg and Fat Joe on a recent Instagram live, where JD proves a battle against Diddy may be a bit unnecessary considering all that he’s accomplished.

Today, we give JD his flowers for being an undeniable talent in this business for nearly 40 years. Here are some of the hits you may not have known Jermaine Dupri produced as we celebrate the entertainer’s 49th birthday.

