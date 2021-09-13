14 Pictures Of John Legend And Chrissy Teigen For Their September 14th Anniversary

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

He’s a singer from Springfield, Ohio and she’s a model from Utah. They came from two different worlds but their love brought them together…. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen met (2007) and married (2013) on September 14th.

The couple’s love story started on the set of Legends video shoot for “Stereo” where the then twenty-year-old Teigen played his love interest in the video. The couple married six years later in a lavish wedding in Como, Italy. In 2016 the couple welcomed their first child a girl named Luna and in 2018 they welcomed a son named Miles.

