Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Trailer Has Creepy Destiny’s Child Vibes, Black Twitter Approves

Posted February 27, 2020

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Source: Universal Pictures / Universal

Jordan Peele has dropped the first proper trailer for his Candyman reboot, and it’s already looking stellar. In addition, it features a creepy use of a Destiny’s Child’s refrain that pretty much signed and sealed its Black Twitter approval.

Directed and co-written by Nia DaCosta, a Black woman, the movie stars rising star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a photographer who is destined to deliver some horrific fades. And we’re here for it.

It all goes down in Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood and word of the infamous Candyman is still a said but not said myth. Abdul-Mateen plays Anthony McCoy a visual artist and his girlfriend Brianna (Teyonah Parris) is a gallery director. They move into a luxury condo in Cabrini, which is now gentrified. A meeting with a neighborhood OG leads to his discovery of the truth about Candyman, and he decides to flip it into his artwork. Yeah, it will surely be all downhill from there.

And yes, that is the same Vanessa Williams from the original film in the preview.

As for the trailer, it flips the chorus to Destiny’s Child’s hit “Say My Name” into a spooky, eerie mood setter for a horror to come.

Candyman is in theaters on June 12. Peep the trailer below, as well as hilarious and celebratorial reactions.

